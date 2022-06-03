All new Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The number keeps going up, with new additions of all kinds.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release on Nov. 18, bringing players into the ninth generation of Pokémon and allowing them to “explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.”

The games will build on the technology Game Freak used to develop Pokémon Legends: Arceus, keeping many of the advancements such as dynamic Pokémon prominently featured in the overworld and player movement options—though not everything has been shown yet, such as if Pokémon will be aggressive toward the player in the wild.

Because we are still months away from the game’s release, more big trailers and reveals should be dropping periodically until launch. And, with each big reveal typically comes at least a few new Pokémon.

Along with the starters, Game Freak has started to showcase many of the new species that will be making their first appearance in SV, including the new Legendary Pokémon that will be tied to the story and are gracing the cover of the games. Recent games have also typically included at least a handful of regional variants that remix older Pokémon with new designs, moves, and typings—which is something SV is likely to continue in some fashion.

So along with the returning Pokémon that reside in the new region, like Venonat and Seviper, here are the new Pokémon players will encounter along their journey.

Every new Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pawmi

Lechonk

Smoliv

Koraidon

Miraidon

SV is set to release globally for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, with more details to be shared as they become available.