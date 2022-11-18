Ever since Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced the concept of regional forms, every new Pokémon has brought new variants for older Pokémon that change different elements of their original designs to fit in with other regions. In the case of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak didn’t go overboard with regional forms, but did introduce three distinct forms of Tauros.

The Wild Bull Pokémon was previously one of the blandest species you could encounter, being a mostly underwhelming Normal type from Gen I. However, Paldean Tauros has three forms that have different types, specialties, and encounter methods.

Known as “Breeds” just like with real cattle, these three variations of Tauros have distinct characteristics depending on where they are caught—though two of the three are version exclusive. Combat Breed is the base form of Paldean Tauros, while Blaze Breed and Aqua Breed take the Pokémon in slightly different directions.

Here are all of the details about Paldean Tauros, including the distinctions between each Breed and where to catch them.

What are the differences between Paldean Tauros Breeds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tauros (Kantonian Form) Normal-type They fight each other by locking horns. The herd’s protector takes pride in its battle-scarred horns.

Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) Fighting-type This kind of Tauros, known as the Combat Breed, is distinguished by its thick, powerful muscles and its fierce disposition.

Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) Fighting/Fire-type People call this kind of Tauros the Blaze Breed due to the hot air it snorts from its nostrils. Its three tails are intertwined.

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) Fighting/Water-type It swims by jetting water from its horns. The most notable characteristic of the Aqua Breed is its high body fat, which allows it to float easily.



Where to catch Combat, Blaze, and Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Kantonian Tauros is another matter entirely, all three versions of Paldean Tauros can be found in the same location when playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

While traversing Area Two of either the East or West Province, Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) can pop up along the grassy plains. These are the regular spawns, but the other Breeds aren’t far behind.

Screengrab via Nintendo

In Paldea, wild Pokémon will sometimes appear in groups of five. In each group there is a chance for rare encounters that will appear, and both Blaze and Aqua Breeds are among them. This means you will have to try and find a herd of Tauros and pick out the different Breeds to catch the one you want.

Just keep in mind that Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) is exclusive to Scarlet while Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) is exclusive to Violet.