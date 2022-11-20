Where to find Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are only so many items Game Freak can introduce to evolve specific Pokémon. Right?

You would think that would be the case, but with each new game, the developers keep expanding that niche. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different, as multiple Pokémon got new evolution items—including the highly sought-after Armarouge and Ceruledge.

Charcadet isn’t hard to find if you explore most of the areas surrounding Mesagoza once you finish the tutorial section, but you will need to work if you want to get either of its version-exclusive evolutions. This is due to both needing a specific item to evolve, which is locked behind a fetch quest exchange of sorts in a smaller area.

Where to get Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Charcadet and its evolutions can technically be obtained in either game, you can only officially get the Auspicious Armor needed to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet. Players who want to use the Fire Warrior Pokémon in Violet will just need to trade for it or the item itself from someone who has Scarlet.

As for how to get the item itself, players will first need to find a place where Bronzor are spawning and use the Let’s Go battle feature to collect 10 Bronzor Fragments by defeating them. These materials are what you will use to obtain the Auspicious Armor.

Once you have the material you must head over to Zapapico, or fast travel back to the small mining area if you have already made a visit. There is an NPC with a yellow speech bubble standing in town that will offer you a trade if you bring him 10 Bronzor Fragments, giving you the Auspicious Armor if you accept.

From there, you can use the item to evolve your Charcadet into Armarouge whenever you want.