How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Among several standouts for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Armarouge and Ceruledge pushed the argument over which version to get to new heights as arguably the most prominent exclusives that players can obtain depending on the game they select.

As a split evolution for the Fire Child Pokémon, Charcadet you won’t simply be able to obtain an Armarouge or Ceruledge via level-up. Rather, you will need to go on a small quest to gather resources and trade for a special item.

Ceruledge is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and might be a little more difficult to obtain as the Pokémon you need to battle in order to unlock its special item is a bit rarer than Armorouge’s alternative. But if you want to add the Fire Blades Pokémon to your team, here is what you need to do.

Charcadet to Ceruledge evolution, Malicious Armor location, and Bronzor Fragments explained

In order to evolve your Charcadet into Ceruledge you need to grab a set of Malicious Armor, which can only be found in Pokémon Violet. This will require you to talk to an NPC located near the Poison-type Team Star Base and Zapapico.

Instead of needing to simply talk to or battle the NPC, players will instead have to collect 10 Sinistea Chips to exchange for the armor.

This will require you to battle multiple Sinistea in the wild using the Let’s Go mechanic, which could be troublesome as they only spawn in a few locations.

You can find Sinistea in the lower-left corner of Paldea, which is considered a late-game portion of the map since the Pokémon there can be a pain to deal with. But your best bet is sticking near Zapicoco and looking around ruins at the point close to the middle of the map.

Once you have 10 Sinistea Chips, return to the NPC and you can trade them for a set of Malicious Armor—which can then be used to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.