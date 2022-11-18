How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Right when the duo was announced, Armarouge and Ceruledge became fan-favorite designs based their looks and the duality of their split evolution. Now, fans are rushing to find the Fire Child Pokémon, Charcadet so they can add a variant of the Fire Knight to their team.

This evolutionary line is one of several that can split one of two ways but, unlike other Pokémon, this will rely on the Pokémon game you are playing for multiple reasons.

Picking Pokémon Scarlet will not automatically grant you access to its version exclusive—the Fire Warrior Pokémon, Armarouge—since you will need to catch a Charcadet first and then complete a task for an NPC first. Thankfully, Scarlet’s version of the quest is seemingly much easier than Violet’s for Ceruledge.

Charcadet to Armarouge evolution, Auspicious Armor location, and Bronzor Fragments explained

Image via The Pokemon Company

In order to evolve your Charcadet into Armarouge, levels aren’t needed. Instead, you need to be in possession of the item Auspicious Armor, which can only be found in Pokémon Scarlet.

It can be acquired by talking to an NPC in a specific location near Zapapico and the Poison Team Star Base, but in order to get it you first need to collect 10 Bronzor Fragments. An easy enough feat since the Steel/Psychic-type is located in multiple locations such as early area ruins.

All you need to do in order to collect Bronzor Fragments is use the Let’s Go battle mode to send your Pokémon out to defeat them. Doing so should net you at least one Bronzor Fragment for your trouble without the need to actually catch or spend time battling a Bronzor normally.

Exchanging 10 Bronzor Fragments for the Auspicious Armor will then let you immediately use the item on your Charcadet to evolve it into Armarouge.