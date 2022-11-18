There are two places you're going to want to look.

While Sinistea isn’t a super popular Pokémon species, it’s about to become one of the most sought-after in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet due to its requirement to adding Ceruledge to your Pokédex.

If you’re wanting to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge you’ll need to get your hands on the item Malicious Armor. One of the items you can trade to get this is pieces of Sinistea chips.

As you’d expect, you find these by finding Sinistea in the wild.

Unfortunately, there are only a few places where this Pokémon will spawn in the wild, but thankfully, if you’re able to find them then collecting Sinistea chips could not be more simple.

How to catch Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

Sinistea is a rarer species you’ll come across during your time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It can only be found at two different locations.

According to its Pokédex entry, Sinister is found near towns and cities living amongst the ruins. This rings true and as you can see on the map these locations are the late-game area in the bottom left corner of Paldea and near Zapapico East earlier in the game.

It is worth noting that, even once you’re able to reach these two locations, finding Sinistea gets much easier as while they are small when you find one you’ll soon after notice more spawning nearby.

Since you’ll need to get your hands on Sinistea for Ceruledge this is definitely a Pokémon you’ll want to be on the lookout for when you pass through these areas.