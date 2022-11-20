How to evolve Sinistea to Polteageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest RPGs set in the fantastical universe of befriending and training magical creatures known as Pokémon. This latest main entry into the game includes a wide variety of new Pokémon while also bringing back some old favorites. One of these Pokémon is Sinistea, which can evolve into the more spooky and powerful Polteageist.

In order to evolve Sinistea, you’ll need to know which kind you have and then find a specific item based on that information. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to evolve the SInistea to Polteageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sinistea can only be evolved in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with one of two specific items, either a Cracked Pot or a Chipped Pot. Whichever you’ll need will depend on whether the Pokémon is an Authentic or Phony form.

Players can tell which form the Pokémon is in the open world based on whether or not Sinistea has a seal on the bottom of it. This seal signifies authenticity. You’ll need to use a Cracked Pot on the Authentic form and a Chipped Pot on the Phony form.

You can find both of these items in the Auction House at Port Marinada, although they won’t be immediately available. You’ll have to progress through a good part of the story before the items become available. When you have unlocked them, there’s no guarantee when they’ll appear, so make sure that you check back often.

When they do appear, make the right bid in order to receive the item. Once you have the right Pot, use it on your Sinistea to transform it into the larger Polteageist. This will add the character to your Pokédex, getting you one step closer to completing it.

Since the Pokémon can’t be found elsewhere, this is the only way to get this Pokédex entry.