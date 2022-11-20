You'll have to name the right price for these items.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest magical adventure that allows players to travel across a new land with their favorite magical creatures. There are many returning Pokémon added for this new game, including the teacup Ghost-type Sinistea.

Players who want to evolve this Pokémon will need to find a special item called the Chipped Pot to get a Polteageist.

This Chipped Pot won’t be unlocked for much of the game, but it will become available once you play through most of the story points.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Chipped Pot to evolve a Sinistea into a Polteageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Chipped and Cracked Pot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way your Sinistea will evolve into a Polteageist is if you have one of two items, either the Cracked Pot or the Chipped Pot. Whichever one you use will depend on whether or not you have the Phony or Real version of the Pokémon. You can tell by viewing the underneath in the open world to see if it has a seal or not, with the seal signifying authenticity.

If you have a Phony Sinistea, it will only evolve with the Cracked Pot, while an Authentic will only evolve using the Chipped Pot.

The Cracked Pot and Chipped Pot are easy to find, as they become available at the Auction House once you’ve progressed far enough in the main story. There’s also no guarantee they’ll spawn at any given moment, so check back often.

Once you have the item, use it on your Sinistea you want to evolve. It will immediately change into a Polteageist, adding that entry to your Pokédex. There are no spawn locations for Sinistea in the world, so your only choice is to wait for the item to appear in the Auction House.

That’s all you need to know about where to get Chipped and Cracked Pots.