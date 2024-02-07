Persona 3 Reload: Bloody Maria weakness

The bosses I hate most are the ones that cause status ailments. They don’t even have to be strong, but once they start paralyzing, freezing, and burning you, that’s when they get really annoying. Bloody Maria in Persona 3 Reload is one of these bosses, but don’t worry—I’m here to help.

What is Bloody Maria’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Executioner’s Crown is weak to Fire. Screenshot via FantsyPants

Believe it or not, this Persona 3 Reload boss does have a weakness. Bloody Maria is weak to Piercing attacks. She doesn’t work alone, though—you also need to fight Bloody Maria’s Executioner’s Crown. Thankfully, it’s weak to Fire. Despite this, the boss fight is still tricky, and I recommend you try to burn it down as fast as possible.

How to defeat Bloody Maria and Executioner’s Crown in Persona 3 Reload

Before you fight these two bosses, do some prep work. First of all, bring along Yukari and Junpei. Yukari’s basic attack and Piercing abilities will knock down Bloody Maria, and Yukari’s healing abilities will definitely help. Additionally, Junpei’s Fire attacks are great for knocking down Executioner’s Crown. Don’t forget to quickly Shift between the two characters as soon as you knock down one of the bosses so you can quickly do the same to the other one. Naturally, use an All-Out Attack every time you get an opportunity.

For the main protagonist, make sure you have a Persona with both Fire and Piercing attacks so you can work together with Yukari and Junpei. The last party member can be anyone, as long as they have at least one Piercing attack. Bloody Maria will still manage to hit your party a few times, though. The Executioner’s Crown won’t attack much, but it will buff Bloody Maria’s attack and debuff the party, making them more likely to receive a status ailment.

This can be particularly painful because Bloody Maria’s Evil Smile attack can afflict your entire party with Fear, and her follow-up attack will do massive damage to anyone affected by Fear. Fortunately, you can easily Fear-proof your team by equipping everyone with a Valor Charm. You can buy it at the Police Station, and you only need 12,000 Yen to equip the entire party.

Keep knocking out and damaging the bosses, and you shouldn’t have any problems with this battle. Starting the fight with everyone’s Theurgy at maximum will also speed things up.