How to fuse Eligor in Persona 3 Reload

A brutal knight to encounter.
Anish Nair
Published: Feb 14, 2024
An image of Eligor being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload reimagines several creatures from a variety of mythologies. All of these creatures can be fused and summoned into your party to do battle with. While some of them are divine beings, others turn out to be fallen angels like Eligor. However, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Fusing Eligor in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Eligor being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of a fallen angel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Eligor is the first Persona in the Tower Arcana and as such, is a part of the Old Monk‘s Social Link. Since the Old Monk unlocks later in the game, you wouldn’t get bonus Social Link experience if you choose to fuse it before unlocking the Tower Social Link. Eligor can be unlocked as early as level 31, and his fallen angel lineage boasts some impressive Pierce damage.

After you make it to level 31, you will need to know what Personas are needed for Eligor’s fusion. Thankfully, Eligor is not regarded as a Special Fusion and because of that, you can fuse him through a Dyad Fusion. Since Dyad Fusions generally have over 10 different fusion combinations, knowing which Personas to use can be challenging. We recommend using any combination of these.

Best Eligor fusion combinations

  • Lilim (Devil, level eight) and Pisaca (Death, level 15)
  • Nigi Mitama (Temperance, level 12) and Fortuna (Fortune, level 15)
  • Berith (Hierophant, level 13) and Yatagarasu (Sun, level 24)
  • Leanan Sidhe (Empress, level 21) and Shiisaa (Hierophant, level 23)
  • Mokoi (Devil, level 18) and Pale Rider (Death, level 23)

Make sure you have unlocked the prerequisite Personas needed for Eligor fusion and you should be good to go with any of these combinations.

Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.