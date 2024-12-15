Best classes for co-op in Path of Exile 2, ranked

Path of Exile 2 can be a blast to play through as a solo player, but it’s exceptional when you add friends into the mix. With six classes currently available in the game, some feel like a more natural fit for multiplayer sessions than others.

Here, we’ve ranked every class currently in Path of Exile 2 based on how suited they are to a co-op run, going from worst to best, to help you pick out your next build with ease.

6) Ranger

The Ranger has one of the most cohesive toolkits in PoE 2, and it thrives with allies. Image via Grinding Gear Games

All of the PoE 2 classes available in Early Access are suitable for co-op playthroughs to some extent, and they can be customized with upgraded gear, unique builds, and dual weapon specializations to help them cut through bosses even quicker.

Some have toolkits best suited to playing alongside other people, though. Whereas classes like the Witch may be suitable for solo players thanks to the reliance on minions, others like the Warrior excel when they’ve got a teammate to back them up in a difficult boss battle.

Compared to the other ranged classes available, the Ranger doesn’t excel in terms of pure strength and power. This class does offer plenty of utility, though, having access to a wide variety of arrows and attack types that can cover plenty of boss resistances.

With high mobility and ease of movement, this class is a dream in boss fights that require dodging, kiting, and repositioning quickly. Even smaller boss arenas can be easier to manage with a Ranger, making them invaluable throughout the Acts during co-op runs.

Rangers are mediocre when it comes to co-op class choices. They’re not awful by any means and can offer plenty of value, especially when paired with a heavy hitter like a Mercenary, but they don’t have any tools that make them a must-have when taking down bosses with friends.

If you plan on rolling a Ranger for your next couch co-op session in PoE 2, look at what your partner is playing and see if you can build your character to cover any of their weaknesses.

5) Warrior

Pairing the Warrior with an ally or two can make this class feel unstoppable in a battle. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The Warrior is one of the only melee classes in PoE 2 at the time of writing, and in a solo run, it can be difficult to manage the lack of mobility and survivability on offer. It can hit hard and deal out stuns to manage difficult enemies, but the Warrior can feel underwhelming without support.

Paired alongside a Witch or a Ranger for backup, the Warrior feels like a tank leading the charge into the fray. Ranged classes can help keep piling the damage on top of the enemy while using DoT or AoE abilities to manage the number of mobs surrounding the Warrior in battle.

Monks also make a great pairing for Warriors, so if you’re a fan of head-on attacks focusing on melee combat, try playing the first Act with a friend playing a Monk.

If you’re a fan of playing melee classes and like characters that take some practice to get the hang of, the Warrior is a worthwhile pick for your next co-op run in PoE 2. It’s not the hardest-hitting class in the game, but in terms of brute strength and class fantasy, it’s a lot of fun.

4) Witch

The Witch is perfect for both solo players and co-op teams to pick up while playing the game. Image via Grinding Gear Games

While we did feature the Witch in our list of the best solo classes, it’s also a great option to pick up for a multiplayer PoE 2 run. There aren’t any direct support classes in this game, but the closest thing on offer is the Witch.

Alongside the variety of minions that the Witch has on offer, it also has DoT abilities, weakening, slowing, and minimizing an enemy’s strength from a distance. This class is akin to necromancers in other games, essentially rotting away the life force of a foe.

Something that the class struggles with is squishiness. Even with the best Witch build, this class struggles with survivability and getting away quickly if cornered by an enemy. That’s where having an ally or two in a co-op session comes in handy.

Having a tankier character like a Monk or Mercenary alongside you as a Witch can help to make difficult boss fights more manageable. The Witch can also provide valuable support for classes that benefit from fighting enemies at a closer range, making it mutually beneficial.

If you plan to take a Witch into your next playthrough with a friend, look for a build focusing more on DoT abilities or adding elemental abilities into the mix. Minions can be helpful, but DoT attacks offer the most value when playing alongside other people.

3) Mercenary

The Mercenary is undoubtedly one of the strongest classes in Path of Exile 2 right now. Image via Grinding Gear Games

In terms of power, flexibility, and ease of use, the Mercenary is one of the most impressive classes currently available in the Early Access version of PoE 2. This is yet another ranged class, but it’s much tankier than the other options in the category.

With weapons ranging from explosives to crossbows, the Mercenary has a vicious style of attack that feels powerful right from the get-go. It’s not exceptional in terms of movement options, and reloading can be fiddly, but with practice, it’s a beast of a class.

The only reason that it’s not higher up in this list is simply that it’s ideal for both single-player runs and multiplayer runs, not exclusively co-op sessions.

For players hoping to start a new co-op run and can’t decide which class to pick, the Mercenary is always a safe bet. It’ll work well with any other classes on offer in the game and has interesting Ascendancy options to pick from, too.

2) Monk

Arguably the most unique class in the game, the Monk can be unbelievable in co-op runs. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Alongside the Warrior, the Monk is currently one of the only options available for players who enjoy melee combat in PoE 2. More melee classes are likely to join the game when the full release takes place, but for now, it’s just the dynamic duo.

As a solo class, the Monk is relatively tricky to learn, and it can struggle with survivability. Despite needing to fight enemies head-on to thrive, it’s not as tanky as you might expect, leading to difficulties in more aggressive battles or Act finale boss fights.

It’s not a bad class by any means—it can be meteoric if you get the hang of the dash-in-and-destroy playstyle. The damage output and variety of status conditions available in this class are stunning, with powerful Ascendancies to pick up and experiment with, too.

Bringing a Monk to a multiplayer boss battle can help to make quick work of difficult enemies. The Monk can sprint into the fray and deal as much damage as possible, while allies—perhaps a Sorceress or Witch—can help to manage mobs and deal extra damage from the backlines.

It also works perfectly alongside the Warrior, helping to keep groups of mobs or bosses in a consistent daze while dealing copious amounts of damage.

1) Sorceress

Despite struggling in solo runs, the Sorceress is otherworldly when it has companions to rely on. Image via Grinding Gear Games

In terms of sheer power and damage output options, the Sorceress is lethal. This caster fits the stereotype of a ranged DPS class most accurately, as it can hit incredibly hard with elemental attacks but struggles with melee and is squishy compared to other classes in the game.

Pairing the Sorceress with classes like the Monk or the Mercenary can help both parties to thrive. Giving mobs another enemy to pile damage onto while the Sorceress zips about with lightning spheres and walls of fire can make most group battles a breeze.

Even bringing other classes to work alongside the Sorceress can be a lot of fun. The Witch and the Sorceress have a surprising amount of synergy, especially if a melee class joins the group for extra damage output where necessary.

Where the Sorceress can struggle somewhat in more intense solo encounters, it’s a joy to play in co-op encounters and worth experimenting with. The Ascendancy options for the Sorceress are also intriguing, with Stormweaver standing out as the best of the best for a multiplayer PoE 2 playthrough.

Any of the classes in the game can bring plenty to the table when playing Path of Exile 2 with friends, but if you’re looking to maximize synergy and breeze through the game, try rolling a Sorceress, Monk, or Mercenary for the best chances of success. Check out our full class breakdown for more.

