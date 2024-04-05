What do Pal Tamers do in Palworld?

While the Palpagos Islands are primarily packed with Pals for you to collect in Palworld, there are also some NPCs you can interact with around the world. One group of NPCs you might occasionally come across during your travels is Pal Tamers.

Pal Tamers are a special type of NPC and they’re extremely eager to jump into battle without providing any additional information about their intentions. Because of this, you might be wondering what Pal Tamers do in Palworld.

What are Pal Tamers in Palworld?

Every Pal Tamer wants to fight you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pal Tamers are a type of NPC you can interact with and duel in Palworld. Each one you come across is a different level depending on the difficulty of the area you meet them in and has some kind of descriptive adjective in front of their Pal Tamer tag like vigorous, cruel, and newbie to match their level.

This NPC is pretty similar to your character since they’re a fellow Pal Tamer, but their primary goal is simply to duel you. Each conversation you have with a Pal Tamer ends with them asking whether you’re up for a fight and it’s entirely up to you whether you decide to take them on.

Every Pal Tamer brings a Pal of the same level into battle, which means you’ll be going up against two foes at once, similar to what happens when you try to fight the Black Marketeer. Pal Tamers can be formidable, so take into account their level and compare it to yours before deciding to jump into battle.

You can capture the Pal this NPC brings into battle after you choose to initiate a fight with it. It’s also possible to just capture the Pal Tamer instead since you can catch humans, although all Pal Tamers do when you drop them into your Palbox is ask if you want to duel repeatedly, which makes them a lot less useful than other NPCs like Merchants.

These NPCs were introduced as part of the v0.2.0.6 update, although the patch notes for it don’t mention anything about them.

Where to find Pal Tamers in Palworld

You can find Pal Tamers all around the Palworld map. There are no specific spots where this NPC always hangs around as they instead spawn randomly around the world, much like hostile enemy groups such as the Syndicate Thugs and Free Pal Alliance Devouts.

The fight to the death did not end well for this guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found my first Pal Tamer out in the desert region of the Palpagos Islands, just north of the Sand Dunes Entrance fast travel point. The next Pal Tamer I found was on the coast of the beachy area near the Grintale Alpha Boss.

Out in the desert, I met a Vigrous Pal Tamer who was level 44, while near the coastal area by Grintale, a Newbie Pal Tamer was only level 10. All the Pal Tamers you come across will be of a similar level to Pals and enemies around the same area as they all match the overall map level for the region.

