Top 10 Palworld Pal vs Pokémon battles we’d pay to see

There is no denying that Palworld has become a global smash-hit success, but it is also hard to avoid the blatant similarities to the ever-popular Pokémon series. Not only do the general mechanics and boss fights resemble Pokémon strongly, but a lot of the Pal designs have similarities to various ‘mons.

It’s hard not to wonder what might happen if some of these Palworld doppelgängers were to come head to head with their Pokémon counterparts, so we’ve come up with ten battles between Pokémon and their Pal twins that we would pay good money to see.

Top 10 potential Palworld Pals vs. Pokémon battles

Anubis vs. Lucario

It’s not a phase, Mom. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo

Although Palworld’s Anubis has a design inspired by the Greek god of the same name, it is also a Pal that was likely inspired by the Fighting and Steel Type Pokémon Lucario.

From the pointy ears to the humanoid body and even the cream, light blue, and black color scheme, the similarities here are impossible to ignore. Anubis is a Ground Type Pal, so it would be interesting to see which of these two would come out on top in a fight.

Sparkit vs. Pikachu

Sparks are flying between these yellow cuties. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo

It’s hard to imagine any Pal that could go toe to toe with Pikachu, the mascot of Pokémon and the childhood hero of kids and adults alike across the world (myself included). That is until Sparkit entered the Palworld ring.

Sparkit looks a bit like a cross between Pikachu and its evolution Raichu, and the similarities don’t end with looks, as it is also an Electric Type Pal in the same way that Pikachu is an Electric Type Pokémon. These cuties would be an interesting fight to watch, but they would quite possibly bring the electrical grid down to do so.

Cremis vs. Eevee

Give them cuddles, don’t make them fight. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo

Next is a fight between two of the most adorable critters found in the Paldeck and Pokédex: Cremis and Eevee. These two have a very similar look; from Cremis’s fluffy neck fur to its pointed ears, fox-like tail, and even its Neutral-Type, there is no doubt that this Pal was highly inspired by Eevee.

They would probably be pretty evenly matched in a fight, so long as Eevee doesn’t get to transform into one of its Eeveelutions. It’s unclear who would win because of how similar they are, but one thing that is certain about this fight is that it would be overwhelmingly cute.

Lamball vs. Wooloo

Fluffy balls of joy. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo

If it’s an epic sheep fight that you want to see, then a Lamball and Wooloo throw-down is the way to go. Lamball and Wooloo are another Pal and Pokémon pair that have similar designs. Not only are they both sheep but they are also shaped like fluffy balls.

The only difference between them is that Wooloo has cute braids that dangle down by its ears. Wooloo also walks on all fours, while Lamball walks on two legs. There would be a lot of rolling and bouncing in this fight, which would be adorable to witness.

Foxparks vs. Vulpix

Fiery fox puppies. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo

Vulpix was one of my favorite Pokémon when I was a kid thanks to its cute design and fox-like look, so you can bet that Foxparks quickly became a favorite Pal of mine when I started playing Palworld.

Much like Sparkit and Pikachu, this is a fight that would be evenly matched due to both critters being the same type—Fire. Foxparks is a little more intense though, as its tail and paws are constantly ablaze, while Vulpix does not have any flaming appendages.

You might want to keep your distance when these two fiery foxes get into a fight, lest you get third-degree burns.

Lyleen vs. Gardevoir

Beautiful and oddly human. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo.

Lyleen and Gadervoir are different in terms of their types, with Lyleen being a pure Grass type Pal and Gardevoir being a Psychic and Fairy Type, but their striking resemblance makes them an interesting choice for a showdown.

These graceful, feminine creatures would put on a hell of a show should they engage in a fight.

Jormuntide vs. Gyarados

Wriggling dragon worms. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo.

This next pair not only have similar types—Jormuntide being a Dragon and Water Type and Gyarados being a Water and Flying Type—but they are also similar in their basic designs, as both resemble Chinese water dragons.

A fight between these two would be incredibly epic, despite neither party having arms or legs. Still, the tail slapping would be unlike anything we have seen before.

Univolt vs. Zebstrika

Horsin’ around. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo.

Univolt and Zebstrika are another Pal and Pokémon combination that are almost identical, even in terms of their abilities. Both are Electric Types and are inspired by Equus animals—Zebstrika is inspired by a zebra and Univolt seems to be more of a horse or the mythical unicorn.

Much like the other Pal and Pokémon pairs we have looked at here, it is difficult to know who would come out victorious in this fight as they are so similar. There would be a lot of galloping, whinnying, and electrical burns if you get too close, though.

Fenglope vs. Cobalion

Blue is in this season. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo

Fenglope is another Pal that was likely inspired by a Pokémon—Cobalion. From the blue color palette to the deer-like design and large horns, Fengalope is a slightly narrower and sleeker version of Cobalion.

Because of these similarities, a fight between the two would be interesting to see. Fenglope is a Neutral Type, while Cobalion is a Fighting and Steel Type, so I think Cobalion would have the upper hand here. Cobalion is also thicker than Fengalope, so it would likely be able to throw its weight around more effectively. Either way, this would certainly be a majestic battle.

Direhowl vs. Lycanroc

Wolves among us. Images via Pocket Pair and Nintendo.

The final Pal and Pokémon pair that would make for an interesting fight is Direhowl and Lycanroc, as like many of the other pairs on this list, they are similar in terms of their design.

Both have designs inspired by wolves, but they also have a similar look too. This is particularly the case for the Midday Form of Lycanroc, which is almost identical to Direhowl thanks to the spiky shaped fur on its neck and the combination of colors in its coat (though Direhowl is black and white and Lycanroc’s Midday form is light brown and white).

These pups would surely put on an epic show in a battle, though Lycanroc might have the upper hand as it is a Rock Type while Direhowl is a Normal Type.