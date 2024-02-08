Top 10 cutest Pals in Palworld, ranked

Palworld is stuffed to the brim with adorable Pals that can become your close companions as you journey through the Palpagos Islands. Many of these Pals are super cute, but only a few take the cake as the absolute cutest in the Paldeck.

To be honest, I find every Pal cute in their own way, but we are going to be narrowing down the list of cute Pals to ten. They are all very cute, but the ones we’ve chosen here are a special level of cute that could melt even the hardest hearts. Don’t forget that cuteness is in the eye of the beholder, so no need to take this as a definitive list of cutie pies. With this in mind, let’s take a look at these ten adorable Pals in more detail.

The top 10 cutest Pals in Palworld

10. Lamball

Fluffy baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lamball is one of the three starter Pals you can catch at the start of the game, and it is also one of the cutest you’ll find. This fluffy little critter is basically what you get if you cross a lamb with a giant cotton wool ball, with its rounded body and tiny face making it difficult not to squeeze it and shower it with love and hugs.

9. Relaxaurus

A big, watery boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on YouTube

I love how goofy Relaxaurus is, from his somewhat clumsy running animation to his paw-like hands and feet and curled-up tail. Relaxaurus has a simple design, but this simplicity only adds to his cuteness. This large Pal is the perfect example of an adorable gentle giant who deserves all the pets and cuddles.

8. Woolipop

Tasty treat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Woolipop is a Pal that can drop cotton candy if you let it roam free in your base (and you have a ranch for it to graze in), which isn’t that surprising as this fluffy sheep-like ball looks like a giant ball of cotton candy.

This Pal has a design inspired by candy, in terms of the look of Woolipop and the pastel pink color palette, making it a strong contender for one of the cutest Pals in Palworld.

8. Flopie

Get her a role in an anime. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

If bunnies are your favorite animal, then you’re sure to want a Flopie on your team in Palworld. Flopie has the look of an anime animal companion thanks to its pink and green colors, giant pink bunny ears, and pink pigtail-like hair. It also has a green bow tie-like leaf accessory and a green puff ball on the end of its tail.

This quirky design is similar to Chopper from One Piece and Happy from Fairy Tail, making Flopie a must for fans of these kinds of cute, well-designed animal characters.

7. Ribunny

Easter bunny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s impossible to have a list of the cutest Palworld Pals and not include Ribunny, thanks to its bunny-like design, pink color scheme, and the giant bow that is used to tie up its long bunny ears.

Despite Ribunny’s cuteness, its Paldeck entry suggests it can become something a little more unnerving when it is pranked by Cattiva, a cat like Pal. The entry reads: “Occasionally, it gets its tentacles tied up in knots by Cattiva’s pranks. During those moments, its expression changes into something altogether demonic.” It’s probably still cute, even when it is pulling that creepy, demonic expression.

6. Swee

Floof. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Swee is an Ice type Pal, and it seems to have been designed purely with sweet and simple cuteness in mind. Swee is a ball of white fluff, though it also has some blue ears sticking out on the top of its head. Much like how Lamball and Woolipop are adorable for their fluffy designs, Swee also makes it onto this list for its fluffy simplicity.

5. Teafant

The sweetest little elephant friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teafant is a cream-colored mini elephant-like pal with teal trims on its ears and a small teal puff of hair coming out of its head. It also has big teal anime-like eyes, adding an extra layer of cuteness to the design.

This tiny elephant Pal is an incredibly adorable addition to your team, with a design that looks like it was pulled straight out of a children’s storybook.

4. Elphidran

Big softie. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

This next Pal looks like a cross between a dragon and a giant butterfly, making for a very cute companion and a gentle giant. When you put together the elements of Elphidran’s design—such as its tiny arms, protruding antennas, fairy-like wings, long neck, and big eyes—it makes for a Dragon-Type Pal that is as cute as it is effective in battle.

3. Quivern

A floofy dragon baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While we are on the subject of adorable Dragon Type Pals, Quivern is another cute Pal that has an ethereal look thanks to its white and pale blue color scheme, giant blue eyes, fluffy coat, and huge wings. Quivern is rather angelic to look at because of that aforementioned color scheme, but its fluffiness makes the Pal feel more like a huggable pet than an intimidating dragon.

2. Chillet

How to train your Chillet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chillet is one of my favorite Palworld Pals in terms of cuteness, thanks to its adorable face and endearing, wriggling body movement.

This Ice and Dragon type is a cross between a dragon and a snake, thanks to its long body and small face. Its large ears, fluffy tufts of fur, and pretty light and dark blue color palette make Chillet a unique creature, and a super cute one at that. I also think Chillet has a look similar to Toothless from the How to Train Your Dragon movies, which only makes it all the more loveable.

1. Cremis

Cremis is the peak level of cuteness. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Last but not least is the Palworld equivalent of Eevee from Pokémon: the loveable and extremely huggable Cremis. Cremis might have a face similar to Eevee, but its fluffy body and even fluffier neck fur bring a more unique element to the Pal, separating it from its Pokémon counterpart.

Everything about Cremis is absolutely adorable, from its big orange eyes to its full-bodied fluffiness and its cream-colored coat. If you want to see Cremis at its cutest, watch the Pals sleeping animation when you have one sleeping on a Pal bed in your base. The cuteness almost killed me, I don’t think I will ever fully recover from it.

If you want to check out all the Pals in Palworld so far so you can make your own decisions on who is the cutest, make sure to check out our complete Paldeck guide.