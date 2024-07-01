Palworld Yakumo location, skills, and how to catch

Yakumo is one of the newest Pals added to Palworld’s Sakurajima update, and the ferocious Pal has one of the best partner skills in the game.

Partner skills in Palworld provide a unique reason to collect different Pals, as they encourage diversifying your party to reap certain benefits you usually wouldn’t have with other Pals. Yakumo has also added an intriguing breeding mechanic to the game with its partner skill, which could be a game-changer and potentially save you a ton of time to get the desired passives on your favorite Pals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yakumo in Palworld.

All Yakumo stats, skills, and work suitability in Palworld

Faithful and aggressive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yakumo is a Neutral Element Pal in Palworld with Gathering Lv2, which makes it a decent choice to keep it in your base to arrange your resources in your storage. However, with Pals like Knocklem in the current meta, Yakumo can easily be replaced in the base with better Pals.

The Pal also has no Elemental strengths against anyone and is weak to Dark-type Pals. So, it has no apparent combat usefulness, so why would you even use it?

Yakumo has a partner skill called Birds of a Feather, which makes it easier to encounter Pals with the same passive skill as your Yakumo. Therefore, it cuts down the RNG of random passives on the Pals you hunt in the wild. Previously, you had a catch random Pals, cherry-pick the ones with the best passives, and breed them together to get your desired Pal, but now, you can just do it with Yakumo.

You can also ride it. Its saddle unlocks at level 43 in the Technology Tree. Crafting the Yakumo’s saddle requires 30 ingots, 30 leather, 50 fiber, and 40 paldium fragments. However, we’d not recommend it as it’s very sluggish compared to other rideable mounts in the game.

Yakumo location in Palworld

Here’s where the Yakumo roams. Screenshot by Dot Esports Smile for the camera! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yakumo can only be found in the center of the Sakurajima island—and they are very hostile. The time of the day doesn’t matter because they spawn pretty much all over the clock. Follow the Cherry Blossom trees in the biome, and you should find them instantly roaming around wagging their tails.

They won’t deal much damage to you as they’re Neutral type, and you can easily dodge most of their attacks by using a flying mount and easily lower their health.

How to catch Yakumo in Palworld

Hunt for the best passive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other high-level Pals spawning in the Sakurajima island, you use Hyper Sphere or higher quality spheres to catch it. The higher the quality of the sphere you use enhances your chances of catching the Pal. The Pal drops leather after you get it stored in your Paldeck.

You would need to catch a lot of Yakumo while collecting Supply Drops on the island, as you’d want to have those golden passives. After collecting a few good passives on your furry Pal, you can breed them in the Breeding Farm later to get your perfect Yakumo. Now, you can go out and hunt your preferred Pals with Yakumo by your side to have a solid chance of getting the passives of your dreams in Palworld.

