One change in Palworld’s Raid update isn’t working as intended and it’s causing confusion

While Palworld’s latest Raid update claims to have introduced a non-medical way to wipe Negative Pal statuses, it doesn’t seem to work as intended.

According to the patch notes, keeping your Pals in the Pal Box should now work to remove Negative Pal statuses affecting them in Palworld. According to several reports on Steam and Reddit, however, players haven’t been able to remove Negative Pal statuses despite keeping their Pals in their Pal Boxes for over 24 “real life” hours.

Medicine or Pal Box? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Confusing things further, one player in a Steam thread shared they were able to cure the Depressed status with the Pal Box method but weren’t able to get rid of Weakened. So, I took matters into my own hands to check things.

Using the Monitoring Stand in Palworld, I demanded Super Hard Work from my Pals just to trigger some Negative statuses. Within minutes, I had several Overall, Depressed, Fractured, and Sprained Pals. With so many test subjects, I was sure I would find an answer. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out as easy as I expected.

While I managed to cure Depressed, Weakened, and Fracture this way, I still have an Overfull Fuack and Lifmunk and a Sprained Fenglope and Vanwrym Cryst waiting in my Pal Box. I could cure Depressed and Weakened by spending an hour in my Palworld server while the affected Pals were placed in Pal Box. With Fracture, however, I had to exit and reload my server to cure it. Interestingly, I was able to cure high-grade statuses like Depressed and Fracture, but ones that can be cured with Low Grade Medical Supplies remain.

Adding these results to what others have come across, it’s clear that the newly introduced mechanic is inconsistent. To make things worse, Pocketpair didn’t mention details on how long a player is supposed to keep a sick Pal in the Pal Box to remove a Negative status. While It will naturally be a long wait to remove a Negative status this way, as this player points out, some indication of how long the wait is supposed to be would have made things easier.

While we don’t know whether it’s a bug or lack of context confusing players, Pocketpair has got some fixing to do. Until then, if you don’t have the patience to wait and experiment, simply use the Medieval Medicinal Workbench to craft the required medicines.

