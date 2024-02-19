Category:
Lucky Palworld player pulls off back-to-back impossible captures but some suspect foul play

A lucky break or blatant cheating?
Michael Beckwith
Published: Feb 19, 2024 08:33 am
Mammorest looking at a rock in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Veteran Palworld fans have accused a supposed first-time player of cheating after they managed to capture two incredibly difficult-to-obtain Pals back-to-back.

This comes from a gameplay clip shared to the Palworld subreddit on Feb. 18, which shows someone claiming to be a brand-new player exploring Palworld‘s opening area for the very first time. At least they’re wearing starting clothing and using basic weapons.

Luckiest Palworld Player?
byu/Unhappy_Panic_1875 inPalworld

The first thing the player manages to do is capture a Gumoss, which on its own isn’t that impressive. Gumoss is one of the earliest Pals you can encounter in Palworld and is easily to catch. But this was an incredibly rare variant that sports a red flower on its head instead of a leaf.

If that wasn’t enough, the player then decided to try and capture the nearby Alpha Mammorest. Despite the fact you can encounter it very early in Palworld, you’re not meant to fight this thing in the early-game, let alone catch it until you’ve got better weapons, stronger Pals, and Pal Spheres with higher capture rates. The player only had a 0.01 percent chance at capturing the Mammorest with a standard Pal Sphere, yet they pulled it off in just one throw.

It’s the sort of thing that, to veteran players, is simultaneously impressive and frustrating. Palworld’s custom settings do allow you to tweak the capture rate and improve your odds of success, but even with the setting cranked to max, it’s never this easy. Unsurprisingly, Redditors in the comments believe these captures weren’t legitimate, suggesting the player used mods to make them possible—especially the Mammorest.

There are plenty of mods available for Palword that make things easier. There’s a mod that lets you increase your carry weight and another that lets you ride flying Pals without ever running out of stamina. So, there’s bound to be one that can let you capture any Pal with zero issue. Other players, though, claimed to have been just as lucky at capturing the Mammorest, such as Reddit user LiveLaughLie. Although they claimed to have caught the Mammorest against all odds, they admitted they couldn’t use it at their base, since its “food consumption was so high for my little berry farms.”

Bagelbau5 shared a similar story, claiming to have caught a Frostallion, one of Palworld’s four Legendary Pals, with only a 0.3 percent capture chance. Others, like Nervous-Taro3808, were more stunned to see a Gumoss with a flower, having never encountered one for themselves.

Read Article How to breed Anubis in Palworld
A screenshot of Anubis standing in Palworld on a gradient background.
Palworld
How to breed Anubis in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Palworld mod solves the game’s biggest farming issues to make your life easier
Palworld base with lots of ore. The player is tanding overlooking the base.
Palworld
Palworld mod solves the game’s biggest farming issues to make your life easier
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld
Lifmunk holding a weapon in Palworld
Palworld
Best Sulfur farm locations in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Palworld players want another cruel feature added after butchering Pals
A Palworld player butchering a Chikipi with a Meat Cleaver.
Palworld
Palworld players want another cruel feature added after butchering Pals
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Palworld devs acknowledge rampant cheating, pledge to introduce countermeasures
A group of Lamballs with the player character in Palworld
Palworld
Palworld devs acknowledge rampant cheating, pledge to introduce countermeasures
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 17, 2024
Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.