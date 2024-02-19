Lucky Palworld player pulls off back-to-back impossible captures but some suspect foul play

Veteran Palworld fans have accused a supposed first-time player of cheating after they managed to capture two incredibly difficult-to-obtain Pals back-to-back.

This comes from a gameplay clip shared to the Palworld subreddit on Feb. 18, which shows someone claiming to be a brand-new player exploring Palworld‘s opening area for the very first time. At least they’re wearing starting clothing and using basic weapons.

The first thing the player manages to do is capture a Gumoss, which on its own isn’t that impressive. Gumoss is one of the earliest Pals you can encounter in Palworld and is easily to catch. But this was an incredibly rare variant that sports a red flower on its head instead of a leaf.

If that wasn’t enough, the player then decided to try and capture the nearby Alpha Mammorest. Despite the fact you can encounter it very early in Palworld, you’re not meant to fight this thing in the early-game, let alone catch it until you’ve got better weapons, stronger Pals, and Pal Spheres with higher capture rates. The player only had a 0.01 percent chance at capturing the Mammorest with a standard Pal Sphere, yet they pulled it off in just one throw.

It’s the sort of thing that, to veteran players, is simultaneously impressive and frustrating. Palworld’s custom settings do allow you to tweak the capture rate and improve your odds of success, but even with the setting cranked to max, it’s never this easy. Unsurprisingly, Redditors in the comments believe these captures weren’t legitimate, suggesting the player used mods to make them possible—especially the Mammorest.

There are plenty of mods available for Palword that make things easier. There’s a mod that lets you increase your carry weight and another that lets you ride flying Pals without ever running out of stamina. So, there’s bound to be one that can let you capture any Pal with zero issue. Other players, though, claimed to have been just as lucky at capturing the Mammorest, such as Reddit user LiveLaughLie. Although they claimed to have caught the Mammorest against all odds, they admitted they couldn’t use it at their base, since its “food consumption was so high for my little berry farms.”

Bagelbau5 shared a similar story, claiming to have caught a Frostallion, one of Palworld’s four Legendary Pals, with only a 0.3 percent capture chance. Others, like Nervous-Taro3808, were more stunned to see a Gumoss with a flower, having never encountered one for themselves.