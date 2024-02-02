Category:
Palworld

How to fix Pals stuck in combat bug in Palworld

Who told them they could stop working?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 01:24 pm
The player flying over their base where Pals are hard at work.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld is in an early access state, which means you’ll probably run into at least a couple of bugs if you’re jumping into this game now. One such issue is the Pals stuck in combat bug, which can be extremely frustrating to deal with.

Recommended Videos

The good news is this bug, like most others, has some temporary workarounds so you can get back to enjoying everything Palworld has to offer. Here’s how you can fix the Pals stuck in combat bug in Palworld.

What causes the Pals stuck in combat bug in Palworld?

The Pals stuck in combat bug is generally caused when a Raid is taking place and you log out of the game during it. Logging out while a Raid is occurring can result in all of your Pals becoming stuck in Raid mode even though the Raid is now gone because of this bug.

Since this is an issue many players are experiencing, you should avoid exiting the game while a Raid is occurring to potentially ensure you never experience this bug.

Palworld Pals stuck in combat bug fix

To fix the Pals stuck in combat bug in Palworld, the most effective option is to use the Alarm Bell object to change your Pals’ focus from combat to work. You have to unlock and build the Alarm Bell to remedy this issue, which can be done after you reach level four of the Technology Tree.

The Alarm Bell construction option in the Defense category.
It’s not too tough to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you purchase the Alarm Bell for one Technology Point, it can be found in the Defense category and can be made with:

Once you have an Alarm Bell made, walk up to it and interact with it to swap your Pals’ focus between two options.

  • “Currently: Attack invaders.”
  • “Currently: Focus on work.”

When you’re dealing with the Pals stuck in combat bug, you’ll want to tell them to focus on work instead by using the Alarm Bell.

The player looking at the Alarm Bell to change their Pals focus.
You can switch their focus at any time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also two other ways to fix the Pals stuck in combat issue, but both of them are much more complex. The first is to delete your Palbox, which will take down a lot of your base, and place it down again. This method really isn’t recommended since all items that can’t exist outside of your base will break the instant you do so.

The other fix is to wait for another Raid to come to your base. You have no control over when this could happen, so you might be stuck waiting for days, at which point your Pals will probably become Incapacitated. Even this status won’t fix them, so waiting for a Raid also isn’t a great way to fix the bug.

So far, no other fix has been able to remedy this issue. When I experienced it, I tried other options I thought might work like reloading and moving all Pals back to the Palbox before placing them in my base again, but only the previously mentioned options actually managed to fix the bug. Once you fix this issue, you can get all of your best Pals for each job working to get resources and work done for you once again.

related content
Read Article How to get Honey in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Honey in Palworld
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Handiwork Pals for crafting in Palworld
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Handiwork Pals for crafting in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Is Palworld crossplay or cross-platform?
A faction leader in Palworld looks at the camera.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Is Palworld crossplay or cross-platform?
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Helzephyr breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting a Helzephyr flying in the sky.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Helzephyr breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld
A Gumoss in a grassy area in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Honey in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Honey in Palworld
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Handiwork Pals for crafting in Palworld
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Handiwork Pals for crafting in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Is Palworld crossplay or cross-platform?
A faction leader in Palworld looks at the camera.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Is Palworld crossplay or cross-platform?
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Helzephyr breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting a Helzephyr flying in the sky.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Helzephyr breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld
A Gumoss in a grassy area in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 2, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.