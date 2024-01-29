All Mineshaft locations in Palworld

Palworld is full of open-world activities, some of which pose a great challenge and offer you valuable loot when completed. One of the most exciting ones is Mineshafts, which are dungeon-like areas.

Each Mineshaft features a boss from a different element in the form of an Alpha Pal. Defeating it is sometimes required to get a legendary weapon or armor. Therefore, while exploring Mineshafts is exciting and worth your time, it can quickly become dangerous if you visit it unprepared or unaware of what may be waiting for you.

Don’t worry, though. There are nine Mineshafts in Palworld, we’ve visited each of them. Here are all their locations and details about what’s inside.

Locations of all Mineshafts in Palworld

Scorching Mineshaft

It’s hard to miss the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scorching Mineshaft can be found in the western region of the map. The entrance isn’t that hard to find as it’s directly southwest of the Foot of the Volcano teleport. But beware as you’ll find a level 49 Alpha Blazamut inside that drops Schematic for a Legendary weapon. So while it’s worth visiting it for the Schematic, you need some serious preparation beforehand. The specific coordinates for the Scorching Mineshaft are -436, -529.

Iceberg Mineshaft

Only one spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another Mineshaft can be found far up north of the map, in the Snow biome, which is why it’s called an Iceberg Mineshaft. It’s home to one of the rarest Pals in the entire game, Lyleen Noct, which only spawns there. While it’s extremely useful in both your party and your base, it’s also unwise to go there unprepared. The coordinates of the Iceberg Mineshaft are -142, 321.

Dessicated Mineshaft

This is where you can find the Alpha Pal version of Menasting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another biome in Palworld is the Desert, and it’s also home to some Mineshafts, including Dessicated. This place is home to the Alpha Pal Menasting, which is an endgame Dark and Ground-type Pal. It’s extremely useful in both combat and outside it, which is why we recommend visiting it. But be sure to be a high level and bring some Legendary Spheres with you. The coordinates for the Dessicated Mineshaft are 493, 81.

The Furthest Mineshaft

All the way to the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Staying in the Desert, you can go further up north and find the entrance to the Furthest Mineshaft, which is where you can find another Alpha Pal, Dinossom Lux. This one is also a challenge as it’s level 47, so we advise coming up with a proper strategy before randomly walking in. The coordinates are 349, 563.

Destroyed Mineshaft

Home of Astegon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Destroyed Mineshaft, the place of residency of Alpha Pal Astegon, a Dark/Dragon element Pal, can be located in the Volcanic biome. It’s directly west of the Mount Obsidian Midpoint teleport, so if you want to fast travel there, you shouldn’t have many issues. The coordinates of the Destroyed Mineshaft entrance are -569, -416.

Forgotten Mineshaft

The kingdom of Ice Kingpaca. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We return to the Snow biome, which also has the second Mineshaft—Forgotten Mineshaft. This one is the territory of Ice Kingpaca, though, as it’s an ice cave, it can be a bit difficult to find. It’s southwest of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport, with the coordinates being -254, 478.

Shoal Mineshaft

It’s tough to spot from above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next up is the Shoal Mineshaft, which is arguably the closest to the starting location. It’s west of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster, and to spot it correctly, it’s best to approach it while swimming on one of your Water-type Pals. Inside, you’ll find a Broncherry Aqua. The exact coordinates of the entrance are -144, -445.

Falls Mineshaft

The entrance to the Falls Mineshaft is in the middle of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another Mineshaft in the Grass biome is the Falls Mineshaft. This one arguably takes the cake when it comes to being hidden the most. As the name suggests, the entrance is located inside a waterfall at coordinates -249, 434. Inside, you’ll find a level 25 Fenglope, so you could visit it sometime in the mid-game without hesitation.

Devout Mineshaft

Hunting the queen requires some legwork. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we have the Devout Mineshaft, which is the home of Alpha Pal Elizabee. Its coordinates are 32, -183, and its Pal is level 31, so it should be easy to catch for all players with the same or higher level.