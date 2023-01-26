Will the 6-vs-6 mode return in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 was released just a few months ago, and players are already asking whether the six-vs-six mode will return to the game in one form or another.

The number of players in a team was one of the main changes applied in the sequel to the game, with Blizzard removing the offtank role. Some fans are struggling to adjust and are wondering when they’ll be able to enjoy 12-player games again.

Here’s everything we know about six-vs-six’s potential return to Overwatch.

Will the six-vs-six mode return in Overwatch 2?

Although Overwatch 2 will remain a five-vs-five game, there are other ways for the six-vs-six mode to come back.

New and returning casual game modes are regularly being released in the game for short amounts of time, whether they’re linked to events or just updates to keep the game fresh.

They rotate in the Arcade category. Older Arcade modes have even been adjusted to feature only 10 players in the match, such as Elimination, Payload maps, and Low Gravity mode.

If a six-vs-six game mode was to return in Overwatch 2, it’d likely be through this feature. For the time being, however, Blizzard hasn’t mentioned adding a “legacy” mode that would include old mechanics, such as six-vs-six format or 2CP mode.

There is no guarantee players will be able to see it return in the game. Since the game is still new, there will be more chances of seeing this feature released at a later date, such as a celebration of the game’s anniversary.