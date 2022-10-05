Overwatch 2 has finally released after years of patience from fans. But some might have to wait a little longer to test it out due to long queues.

If you tried to log in on the release day of the game, you might have been placed in a very long waiting line. Some streamers spent hours trying to get in, such as Asmongold, whose game ultimately crashed and put him all the way in the back of the queue.

Since there was not a queue to access Overwatch, you might wonder why Blizzard put one in OW2 and if it’s going to be around for long.

Here is what we know on the queue implemented on Overwatch 2.

Why does Overwatch 2 have a queue?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

A waiting line has been added to Overwatch 2 at launch to prevent the servers from crashing. It’s a common thing that can be seen when highly-awaited multiplayer games release or upon introducing major updates.

Do not worry, though. The queue is a temporary measure that will only last as long as many players try to get in at the same time.

The excitement surrounding the game might falter over the next few days, and the developer might also improve the servers stability to shorten queue times in the near future. Blizzard has yet to reveal plans on improving the server capacity to meet the spiking demand of simultaneous connections.

We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience – we’ll share more info as it becomes available. — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) October 5, 2022

On the release day of Overwatch 2, queues were worsened by crashes, bugs, and alleged DDoS attacks the developer faced.

At the time of writing, there are no queues required to log in to Overwatch 2. It means that they might be added only in hours of highest activity and decrease over time.