Overwatch 2 is finally live after a long and eventful development saga, but like most launches, it’s been marred by several issues, including absurdly long queue times and crashes—and no one is safe from the errors.

Asmongold learned that first-hand during his first attempt at playing the game. He had to wait three hours before giving it a whirl due to both these issues and a particularly annoying error.

But it didn’t last long when he finally connected to an Overwatch 2 lobby. The game crashed moments after he landed a hook as Roadhog, forcing the Twitch star to re-log and throwing him back into the queue.

The moment it happened, he stared, then smacked his desk and forehead and yelled in frustration as he came to terms with the fact he’d have to do it all again.

As a man of admirable resolve, he dusted himself off and tried again, only to realize the queue had now grown to 10,000 people. Then, when he canceled and re-queued, it doubled to 20,000. At that point, Asmongold lost all hope of reconnecting but stayed in the queue out of curiosity to see how long it would take.

And sure enough, he couldn’t play OW2 for the rest of his stream.

Asmongold isn’t the only player experiencing these issues. It’s plaguing thousands of players, and the list is growing. Still, it hasn’t stopped the game from having a successful spell on Twitch.

French-Canadian star xQc has been leading the charge, as you’d expect from a streamer who used to play its predecessor professionally.

However, he experienced long Overwatch 2 queue times as well.