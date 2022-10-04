XQc quickly changes plans after seeing monstrous 30,000-player queue for Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has finally been released to thousands of eager fans’ delight, but unfortunately for many, Activision Blizzard’s servers have been unable to handle the volume of users attempting to enter the game, causing massive player queues. And these are the exact circumstances xQc found himself in after starting his Twitch broadcast earlier today, and he wasn’t happy about it.

XQc spent much of his early streaming career playing the hero-based first-person shooter title Overwatch, going as far as becoming a professional player in the game and even participating in the Overwatch League under Dallas Fuel’s banner. But after multiple years of playing the title for countless hours during his Twitch broadcasts, xQc moved to a more variety-based style of livestreaming in late 2018.

Based on this, there was little question in fans’ minds about whether or not the star would play Overwatch 2 upon its release, but regrettably, for xQc and his viewers both, the streamer’s triumphant return to the franchise would be delayed.

During his Twitch broadcast on Oct. 4, xQc was explaining to his viewers that he would not be providing an intro for his stream and would be hopping directly into Overwatch 2, visibly excited to see what the game had to offer. But the game’s 30,000-player queue had other plans.

“‘No intro?’ Man, we’ll do intro later, man, I don’t give a fuck, man. This is old-school Overwatch stream, man, get with it man, or start malding, I don’t give no fuck, man,” xQc said before seeing the massive queue he had entered for Overwatch 2. “Alright, OK, I mean, um. OK, guys today we are doing an intro, we’ll be looking at clips and videos that are fun to watch.”

Despite comedically switching his stance on his intro for the day, xQc appeared upset for a brief moment after realizing the wait in store for him to get his hands on Overwatch 2. Moments later, the Twitch star messaged an unknown party offscreen to see if they could allow him to bypass the queue, but sadly, xQc would have to wait like the rest of the players trying to enter the game.

Luckily, the wait wouldn’t be too long, and just 45 minutes later he would be greeted by the main lobby screen of Overwatch 2, and fans would finally get the chance to see one of the biggest Twitch streamers on the platform return to the franchise that propelled him to stardom in the first place.