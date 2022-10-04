Seagull gets hit with server issues in Overwatch 2 at the funniest possible moment

It would be negligent not to expect that Blizzard’s servers would be unreliable during the launch of Overwatch 2 today. But Seagull was riding the high for about an hour without any issues.

While some were experiencing unexpected server errors that kicked them from the game, the popular player managed to play a handful of games with no issues. In a queue with a few other friends, he noted to his viewers that only one of them experienced a disconnect.

But as he talked about how “surprised” he was to maintain a connection, it’s almost as though Seagull jinxed himself. Hopping around the rafters as Hanzo in the attacker spawn of Junkertown before a round, Seagull disconnected at maybe the funniest possible moment.

“Who cursed me in chat,” he said. “Fuck you.”

Just getting into Overwatch 2 has been difficult for players today. As the game launched, queues were immediately in the thousands and quickly became tens of thousands, with many players reporting issues with staying connected to the game.

Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. https://t.co/4GwrfHEiBE — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 4, 2022

Following his DC, Seagull was put in a 20,000-person queue that took him about 15 minutes to get through. He later disconnected a second time after leaving his desk momentarily to use the restroom. It took him about 40 minutes to get back in the game after his second disconnect.

As he got back in, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra posted on Twitter that the game is undergoing DDoS attacks. While some of Seagull’s viewers weren’t willing to give Blizzard the benefit of the doubt, Seagull said he believed Ybarra, noting that this kind of experience isn’t what he’s used to from Overwatch.

“Overwatch servers traditionally are very stable,” Seagull said. “The engineering team on Overwatch is kind of nuts.”