Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained

While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way.

One prominent issue that has been experienced by many Overwatch 2 players so far is a bug that does not show your friends list. While playing with random teammates is common, the hero FPS greatly encourages friends to jump into queue together or to find groups as you play. With this service not being available to all players, the bug has been a massive roadblock for both casual and competitive players.

This is everything we know about Overwatch 2’s friends list error and how to fix it.

Overwatch 2 ‘Player Not Found’ error fixes

One of the leading friends list issues occurs when players are both online and on the same version of the game, but it does not allow you to invite a player or friend to your lobby. There is no explicit reason as to why this happens, although it does not impact every player, so there are several workarounds.

The first would be to ask another player to invite the chosen user if you are in a group of three or more. Second, if you are unable to invite the player through the friends tab, you can still attempt to invite the player through the chat function if they message you. If these options do not work, then all players should leave the group and form a new one.

Should none of these solutions work, players may have to exit Overwatch 2 entirely. Still being only one day out from the game’s launch, this does mean re-entering the often lengthy queue time.

Hopefully, the bug will be resolved in later hotfixes and updates.