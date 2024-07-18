Who is Juno’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

When it comes to hero shooters, there’s no cast of characters that’s more loveable than those in Overwatch 2, and Juno’s arrival means a new voice actor joining that list.

One of the coolest things about OW2′s growing cast of heroes, villains, robots, and oddities, is that the voice actors for them become part of a family. They’re often seen hanging out together, posting videos online, or just generally enjoying each other’s presence.

The OW2 heroes live out a blossoming story in the world with voice lines in the pre-game lobby, during combat, and new ones added with events and as part of bundles in the store. Through these performances, we get to know the character along with the actor that plays them.

In OW2‘s season 12, another new member joined the family with the game’s adorable support, Juno. The astronaut’s cute laugh, cheery voice lines, and awesome hero design are sure to make her yet another welcome addition and a favorite for fans of the game and support mains everywhere.

Here’s everything to know about the voice actor for OW2’s 11th support hero, Juno.

Overwatch 2: Juno voice actor

Her acting career began as a child in the 90s. Photo via XanthesVoice.com

The voice actor for Juno in OW2 is Xanthe Huynh, a well-known and experienced voice actress with a long, impressive history and a lot of experience in acting in animation, video games, and live action dubbing.

Huynh’s list of credits is a mile long, with memorable roles in several video games that players may have already heard her in. Examples include credits as Changshen in Genshin Impact, Fumi Sugi in Rise of the Ronin, Umerus in Unicorn Overlord, Haru Okumura in Persona 5, Chichae in Monster Hunter Rise, Myka in Starfield, Kina in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and Agnea Bristrani in Octopath Traveler II.

She’s also offered additional voices in games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Sand Land, and Diablo 4, so it’s safe to say that she can handle a role in a different kind of medium like a video game.

When it comes to animation and TV series, she’s also appeared in shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, Critical Role, Sailor Moon, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Pokémon Evolutions, Aggretsuko, Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and March Comes in Like a Lion.

You can follow Huynh on Twitter/X at @ItsXanthor. You can also visit her website to view her massive list of work history at XanthesVoice.com.

