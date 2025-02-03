When is Overwatch 2 Spotlight? How to watch, countdown, and more

The world could always use more heroes, and Overwatch 2 could always use more updates.

As a live-service title, OW2 is constantly being updated with new events, skins, gameplay changes, and more. But for the big additions like heroes, maps, and wholesale tweaks to shake up the game and meta, that’s what Overwatch 2 Spotlight has been created for.

With Blizzard Entertainment committed to keeping OW2 updated for the foreseeable future, OW2 Spotlight seems like a can’t-miss event for current players of the game, those who may wish to return, and even those who have held out and never played it up until now. The future is here.

Here’s everything there is to know about what to expect out of Overwatch 2 Spotlight.

When is Overwatch 2 Spotlight?

The spotlight is bright in 2025. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overwatch 2 Spotlight will take place on Feb. 13 at 12pm CT, which is 1pm ET, 10am CT, 6pm GMT, and so on. Below, we have a timer that will count all the way down until the start of the live stream event:

Countdown to Overwatch 2 Spotlight

If you’re unable to watch the event live, don’t fret. There will be a VOD available to view at a later time, and likely a blog post running down all of the news announced during its duration.

What is Overwatch 2 Spotlight?

Keep on pushing, it’s coming soon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 Spotlight is a live event put on by Blizzard to show off what’s next in OW2, including the 2025 road map. Along with reveals and announcements of new heroes and maps coming this year, Blizzard is also set to unveil “groundbreaking changes to the PvP experience that will be unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

As part of the event, Blizzard has invited content creators to live stream gameplay of new content, so additional channels will also be live within OW2’s Twitch directory for players to catch a glimpse of some of their favorite streamers playing through whatever is to come.

In 2024, Blizzard deployed a large February update to change the game quite a bit by rebalancing hero health pools, hero role passives, and projectile sizes to tweak the existing gameplay experience. In 2025 (and likely beyond as a yearly occurrence) for OW2 Spotlight, we expect some similar big changes to come to the game with Blizzard using the live stream to tease upcoming content as well.

On OW2’s current schedule, three heroes release per year. In 2024, it was Venture (Damage), Juno (Support), and Hazard (Tank), so we may know exactly which three heroes are coming in 2025 as part of the showcase.

The only way to know and see what’s next for OW2 is to tune in to the live stream, so here’s how to do so.

How to watch Overwatch 2 Spotlight

Tune in and get free stuff, too. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To watch OW2 Spotlight, tune in to the official Overwatch Twitch or YouTube channel on Feb. 12 at 12pm CT. There’s extra incentive to watch on Twitch, however, as two free skins will be available as Twitch drops once you link your Battle.net account to your Twitch account.

Twitch drops for this event include Lucio’s Cyber DJ skin and Baptiste’s Flirty Flare skin, shown above.

