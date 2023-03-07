When does Overwatch 2 season 3 end?

Overwatch 2’s third season is almost at an end. Hopefully, each and every gamer has trekked through all 80 tiers of the battle pass and acquired the glorious Amaterasu Kiriko skin. It’s been a slightly rough season, packed to the brim with glitches galore, but somehow still remaining an incredibly enjoyable FPS.

Now, the fourth season is close at hand, and we’ll likely receive new skins, map changes, and hero updates that’ll rock the meta to its core.

Players experienced changes to a long list of characters as season three began, with further changes as the weeks went on. We also saw changes to the OW2 map pool, with every single map being included in competitive and quick play.

Now we’ll have to go through that all over again.

When does Overwatch 2 season four release?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season four is around the corner. Players will most likely have to wait until Tuesday, April 11, 2023, for the newest season of Overwatch 2 to change the game as we know it. The newest season will bring 80 battle pass tiers with a mythic hero skin as the final reward for gamers willing to spend the time grinding.

Season three began on Feb. 7 and brought meta-defining changes to several tanks. Doomfist reached new heights, becoming one of the main picks within the community after nerfs took tanks like Orisa and Roadhog down a couple of pegs.

Prepare for your favorite heroes to be nerfed into oblivion as the new season arrives. If it’s anything like season three, we’ll likely see mass changes across the board.

Hopefully, Overwatch 2 season four will be a glitch-free zone. The last thing we want is more bugs with our beloved tanks, DPS, and supports.