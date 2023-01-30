Overwatch 2 Season 3: New skins, changes, reward system, and more

Overwatch 2 is currently on the operating table, with the devs making sure every upcoming change is squeaky clean before they throw it into the competitive sphere. While we don’t know everything about the upcoming season, we do have information and leaks about what’s in store.

There are likely to be several changes to the meta, with a particular focus on a certain type of hero. A new battle pass will arrive with 80 tiers of skins to earn and the map pool could have some changes. The rank system will also be chopped and changed, meaning you’ll likely see a massive shift in gameplay. And, we’ll likely see a new mode like Battle of Olympus that landed last season, with a new one taking its place.

This season of OW2 starts on Feb. 7 and will last for around two months. This will give players plenty of time to grind through the pass and get as many skins as possible.

New skins in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Kiriko might be getting the mythic skin she deserves. The gold-covered cosmetic was leaked by Santa Ricky, with the tweet showing what’s likely in store at the end of the Overwatch 2 Season 3 battle pass. There’ll also be countless other skins in the new battle pass, alongside new voice lines and sprays to collect.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 Season 3 rewards

The reward system has been underwhelming for those gamers who don’t funnel cash into Blizzard’s hero shooter. Season three looks like the opportunity to revamp the system and Jared Neuss, an OW2 executive producer, has hinted at changes.

The changes will “address the lack of choice in rewards,” he said. Hopefully, gamers will feel more rewarded after completing daily and weekly OW2 challenges.

We have some updates coming in S3 that we’ll be talking about soon to help address the lack of choice in rewards.



I’ll keep it vague for now. 😁 — Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) January 13, 2023

Ranked System changes

In a developers update OW2’s game director, Aaron Keller, shared the rank system has been rife with confusion regarding teammates’ and opponents’ ranks. The devs plan on integrating changes “aimed at creating more clarity in the system.”

Ultimate changes

30 percent ultimate charges might be a thing of the past as season three commences. Players switching from hero to hero won’t have the luxury of an almost halfway-charged ultimate. Instead, players will have to deal with a 25 percent ultimate charge. While this doesn’t seem like a massive change, if it doesn’t impact the game enough, they’ll likely drop it even lower.

Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tanks are going to be the main focus of hero changes. Reinhardt in particular could benefit from some buffs as season three roles out, the hammer-wielding giant will see some changes to his “Firestrike” ability, according to Alec Dawson, OW2’s lead hero designer.

The devs are aiming to put a “cap” on Rammatra’s ultimate too. The newest tank’s health-sucking ability will be tinkered with, so hopefully, you won’t see any more boxing matches in the future.

In game modes other than competitive, the tank’s health will drop. This is in an effort to make other modes a fairer endeavor for players against the strongest characters.