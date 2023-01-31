Blizzard confirms nerf coming to Ramattra’s ‘never ending’ ultimate in Overwatch 2 season 3

Ramattra has rapidly become a fan favorite in Overwatch 2 since the omnic tank’s release, with lots of “positive feedback” to his kit, overall design, and “fun factor,” according to devs at Blizzard. But while he’s getting a few buffs to increase his overall effectiveness, a necessary nerf to his potentially infinitely lasting ultimate is also coming.

In the season two retrospective/season three preview post, the Overwatch team confirmed that they will be removing the aspect of Ramattra’s Annihilation ultimate that allows it to infinitely last as long as enemies are in the vicinity and have placed a 20-second cap on the ability, effective at the start of season three.

Ramatta’s Annihilation creates an energy swarm that damages enemies within its 13-meter radius for 30 damage per second, while also transforming the hero into their Nemesis mode until the ultimate ends. Up until the end of season two, while the duration of the ability is only three seconds with no enemies around, it lasts indefinitely if it’s tethered to an enemy hero.

The team at Blizzard says that this was leading “to some unhealthy gameplay scenarios” where opposing teams felt “hopeless” fighting against. Starting in season three, the timer on Annihilation will now tick down slower if enemies have been tethered to the swarm, but the maximum duration even if enemies are affected for the entire time will be capped at 20 seconds.

Twenty full seconds of 30 damage per second is still a decent amount of damage, keeping the ultimate ability “strong and impactful,” while eliminating more of its “extreme” usage and enabling more counterplay opportunities.

For Ramattra fans and mains, it’s not all bad either since the tank hero is getting a few buffs in season three as well. His armor and speed while in Nemesis form will be increased, and the cooldown on his Void Barrier will be decreased, which should make him a more effective tank overall.

An official season three release date has not been announced yet, but fans should expect the new season to start in early February.