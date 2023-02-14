Wild Orisa helicopter bug is punishing Overwatch 2 players for using their ultimates

Players have found a “never-ending” ultimate bug for Orisa that is punishing those brave enough to (gasp) use their ultimates, and it’s sure to send the Overwatch 2 community for a spin.

An Orisa player shared a clip of the heavyweight OW2 tank firing up their ultimate on Reddit on Feb. 13. Almost immediately the ability fired, but after a few seconds, the penny dropped that her javelin was not going to come down.

The tank started spinning its javelin in the air and after the Orisa’s ultimate had reached the maximum 500 percent charge, absolutely nothing happened, leaving Orisa spinning perpetually until she was eventually put to rest by the helpful enemy team.

The community immediately compared the tank to every anime hero imaginable. Orisa’s eternal charge felt like the special move a character builds up over countless episodes, à la Dragon Ball Z or those similar 2000s shows.

One Redditor said, “Don’t worry, Orisa is just taking five episodes to power up its Terra Surge.” Another cheeky OW2 player joked that “Orisa [was] about to go Super Saiyan once she respawns.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only ultimate issue that has been plaguing Overwatch 2 since the beginning of season three either. Symmetra’s ultimate suffered a slight nerf alongside a wave of changes to heroes across OW2’s catalog, and the changes caused a series of glitches involving her turrets and her ultimate; whenever she placed her turrets, any environmental element would simply delete them.

Hopefully, this latest issue with Orisa’s ultimate gets fixed as soon as possible. Until then, maybe steer clear of the newest helicopter hero gracing ranked queues.