This absurd Ramattra glitch is every Overwatch 2 player’s worst nightmare

Ramattra has been wreaking havoc Overwatch 2‘s ladder since his release a few months ago, and his dominance shows no sign of slowing down.

The tank’s capacity in running down on the team’s back lane made him the support mains’ worst nightmare. A player witnessed the character in its strongest form earlier today when a glitch turned him into an unstoppable killing machine.

In a clip they shared on Reddit, Ramattra can be seen in a weird state, blending both his forms.

In a Blizzard World round, the tank seemed to play with his normal form, at a first glance. But the player was then unexpectedly hit by punches from his enhanced Nemesis form, and they died without a chance of escaping the opponent.

The strange situation was clarified in the subsequent kill cam. In it, Ramattra can be seen taken into a glitch where he uses both forms at the same time. Thanks to this, he was able to hit use his Nemesis strikes without giving any time for his opponents to react, as he was still wielding his scepter.

It’s unclear how the glitch was provoked in the game and if it was resolved when the Nemesis form expired. If it becomes common, this could have a significant impact on the game, as it gives Ramattra players an unfair advantage.

Meanwhile, the character will receive a nerf in the next Overwatch 2 update to bring him in line with other tanks.