This one Overwatch 2 hero would melt the fandom if she debuted today, apparently

Widowmaker remains firmly in the Overwatch 2 fandom’s crosshairs this week, with the community most recently proclaiming if the infamous sniper had been released as a 2023 hero she would likely have caused a total meltdown.

Players discussed the possibility removing of one of the casts of OW2’s current list of heroes and reintroducing them as a new character in a Reddit post on March 30, and while a number of the ever-growing roster from Blizzard’s hero shooter popped up, there was only one name that players constantly returned to.

According to the OW2 fandom, the answer is simple: Widowmaker, especially considering her precision aim and her powerful kit’s multi-layered kill potential.

While there were many hero suggestions, players chalked up Widow’s meta-changing abilities to be her one-shot kill potential, paired with her quick-fire machine gun. The fans believe her arsenal would change the shooter’s meta entirely, and would likely lead to a similar meta that we currently have in Overwatch 2.

Countless OW2 players believed the worst hero to reintroduce would easily be Widowmaker. One annoyed player stated “one-shotting with a regular attack doesn’t have a place in this game,” and that claim seemed to carry the most weight. The bottom line, most said, is she’s simply “not fun” to play against, whether she’s old or new.

The Blizzard devs have been introducing new heroes rather regularly since OW2 released, and with rumors of another new hero arriving soon, there could be a new meta on the horizon.

Fortunately, Widow already takes up the place of one-shot sniper queen—and we know how to counter her—so at least they won’t be another hero like that.