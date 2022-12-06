This game-breaking Sombra bug is so strong Overwatch 2 devs may have to disable hero

You might be seeing less of Sombra for a while.

Sombra is an annoying hero to play against at the best of times and this Overwatch 2 bug might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for players.

The DPS hero has an array of different abilities that are sure to break controllers and keyboards around the world, but one particular tactic can ruin your Payload matches.

Translocator is an ability where Sombra can place a teleporter down and move between locations with ease. This ability wasn’t incredibly powerful before the latest OW2 bug was uncovered, but now, Blizzard will definitely have to take action.

Redditors found that if Sombra places her Translocator under the payload and teleports to that location, she’ll remain inside it. This technique makes it impossible for Overwatch enemies to find her—she becomes totally hidden and completely invincible.

The Overwatch community asked, “Is this enough to get Sombra disabled?”

While she cannot shoot inside the payload, the technique means she can’t be shot either. Sombra can literally sit inside the payload until you lose the match.

“She can just contest from in there, we wiped the team twice but because she was in there we couldn’t move the payload,” said the unlucky OW2 opponent and Reddit poster.

There might be a way to combat this ability, however. Sigma and Hanzo might be the only heroes who can rip her out of the payload. “I heard that you can kill her with Sigma ult and Hanzo ult,” said one crafty Overwatch 2 player.

Sombra might not be the only hero who can pull off a move like this. According to other Redditors, “Tracer on circut Royal (sic)… can recall to (sic) inside the payload as well.”

This seems to have been an issue in Overwatch 1 as well. Players noted, “They had to fix this back in Overwatch 1.”

This bug could be a massive issue going forward for payload matches. Blizzard will likely have to fix this before too many matches are ruined.

Keep an eye out Sombra players—a quick hero disable could be coming.