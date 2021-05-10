The best Tracer skins in Overwatch

The Overwatch team works around the clock to design and produce some of the best skins in gaming. But no hero has it as good as Tracer–even amidst other stellar works, she stands out.

Tracer is a time-jumping adventurer who uses her twin pulse pistols, blink, recall, and bomb to outthink, outgun, and outmaneuver her opponents.

The poster girl for Overwatch has been blessed with countless skins over the course of the last five years, including 14 Legendaries. The speedy Brit has some of the most interesting skins in the game, ranging from a ghostly will-o’-the-wisp to an armor-clad cadet.

Here are five of Tracer’s best skins in Overwatch.

Graffiti

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As part of Overwatch’s anniversary event in May 2017, Blizzard released one of Tracer’s best skins yet. Graffiti Tracer isn’t as fancy as some of her later skins, but that doesn’t take anything away from its unique design. Her two tracemaker spray can pistols, goggles, and mask put it firmly on this list.

Slipstream

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Slipstream is a nod to Tracer’s lore when way back when, Lexa Oxton (call sign: “Tracer”), was the youngest person ever to induct herself into Overwatch’s experimental flight program. She was picked to test the prototype of a teleporting fighter named the Slipstream, but after the aircraft’s teleportation matrix malfunctioned, she was presumed dead. The Slipstream skin is obtained by purchasing (or upgrading to) Overwatch’s Game of the Year Edition.

Comic Book

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Introduced to the game in September 2020, Comic Book Tracer came hand in hand with a special graphic novel produced by the legendary Dark Horse Comics. To celebrate the comic, which followed Tracer’s life back in London in the Omnic crisis, players could participate in a limited-time challenge to unlock the skin. At its most basic level, Comic Book Tracer is just another recolor, but its “Zaps,” “Pows,” and “Blinks,” and its pink pastel aesthetic make it one of her most attractive skins to date.

Track and Field

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Another early skin, this time released in September 2016 with Overwatch’s Summer Games event, Track and Field Tracer is simple but effective. Complete with a headband, Union Jack, and a pair of red sneakers (or trainers in her case), she looks like she sprinted straight out of the Olympics.

Cadet Oxton

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cadet Oxton is another throwback to Tracer’s life as a young and upcoming hero. First released in 2017 with Overwatch’s Archives event in King’s Row Uprising, alongside Lieutenant Wilhelm, Combat Medic Ziegler, and Chief Engineer Lingholm, Cadet Oxton remains one of Tracer’s best skins to this day.