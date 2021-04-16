The best Overwatch sprays

Sprays are the ultimate form of expression in Overwatch.
They can be used to disrespect an entire team after a team kill, to meme, or to even make friends on your team without speaking. The sheer amount and variety of them makes them very versatile.
Each hero has their own set of sprays that can be bought or unlocked, and then there’s a whole other subset of sprays that can be equipped by anyone. But one thing is clear—they’re all very well made.
Some sprays even combine with the sprays from other heroes and many of them depict multiple heroes together, helping to expand Overwatch’s overarching story and lore. In short, sprays are awesome.
Here are some of the best sprays in Overwatch, both for individual heroes and for anyone to use.