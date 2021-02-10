The best Overwatch pick-up lines

We claim no responsibility if you get blocked for these.

As Valentine’s Day threatens to sneak up on gamers everywhere, love connections are at the forefront of most people’s minds.

The best pick-up line is always a simple hello, but some fans might be looking for quips that are a little more relevant to their gameplay. Whether you’re looking to impress a possible duo partner or gently annoy your entire team, this comprehensive list of terrible Overwatch pick-up lines should do the trick.

These lines are sorted by role and hero so you can quickly look up the perfect groan-inducing pun to fit your team’s composition. Remember to be responsible and courteous with your use of pick-up lines.

General

I may not stay on the payload, but I’ll never leave you.

This relationship feels like an Assault map—it’ll never end.

I love you more than pros love King’s Row.

My SR might not be rising, but my heart rate is.

I love you so much, I’d spend an entire DPS queue talking to you.

Supports

Ana

You may not get my Nano Boost, but you can have my heart.

Age before beauty—at least we know what we’re doing.

Baptiste

I’ll put an Immortality Field down. You might faint when I show you my abs.

Let me amplify our love.

Brigitte

I guess I could give you a kiss to the face instead of a mace to the face.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’ll be your shield if you’ll be mine too.

Lúcio

I’m ready to amp this relationship up.

You’re sweeter than a bowl of Lúcio-Ohs.

Mercy

Need a rez? I see I’ve accidentally slain you with my beauty.

I promise I won’t call the whambulance on you.

You’ve turned this Valkyrie into a Val-care-ie.

Moira

Let us create some questionable science together.

You make my heart bounce wilder than a Damage Orb in a hallway.

Zenyatta

Embrace tranquility. Then embrace me.

Our relationship shows no signs of Discord.

Damage

Ashe

I’d ask B.O.B. to do something, but he’s already stolen my heart.

You’re hotter than Dynamite.

Bastion

[Series of beeps] You make my heart flutter like Ganymede’s wings.

Doomfist

For you, I’ll say chivalry isn’t dead.

Will you hold my hand? No, not the weaponized one. The other one.

Echo

No one can Duplicate our love.

My systems go into overdrive around you.

Genji

The heart of a man still beats inside me. It belongs to you.

Even the sharpest blade could not separate us.

Hanzo

I might not be Cupid, but I can still hit you with an arrow.

Junkrat

You’re hotter than the Outback and twice as dangerous. I like that.

My hair might be on fire, but so is my heart.

McCree

Will you be my huckleberry?

You know what they say about savin’ horses…

Mei

You make my Ice Walls come crashing down.

Sorry for the Blizzard. I just wanted to break the ice.

Pharah

Let’s take to the skies together. You aren’t afraid of heights, are you?

I’m glad our romance doesn’t need a boost.

Reaper

I would probably kill you last.

Will you be mine, mine, mine?

Soldier

Your heart? Target acquired.

I can run through your mind all day and my legs still won’t hurt.

Sombra

I’d ask for your number, but I already have it. (via Reddit)

Take me to dinner with this money I… borrowed.

Symmetra

Want to go into the car wash with me?

Barriers mean nothing to us.

Torbjörn

I love you almost as much as I love turrets. Almost.

Tracer

Are these moves making you dizzy or is it just me?

I’d Recall just to spend more time with you.

Widowmaker

I always want to have you in my sights.

[Sighs] No, I will not say “omelette du fromage” again.

Tanks

D.Va

I’d let you be my player two, even if you’re a noob.

I’ll put down my Defense Matrix for you.

Orisa

I do not have to fortify my heart around you.

Halt! Come closer to me and get a hug.

Reinhardt

Will you be my sweethardt this year?

I’ll put on the Hasselhoff, you bring the wine.

Roadhog

You’re bacon me nervous.

I’m so hooked on you.

Sigma

Gravity always pulls me back to you.

How do you feel about advanced astrophysics? Because you’re out of this world.

Winston

You’re the peanut butter to my monkey.

I never mind hanging around with you.

Wrecking Ball

[Chirping] He says you’re hot.

Zarya