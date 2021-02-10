The best Overwatch pick-up lines

As Valentine’s Day threatens to sneak up on gamers everywhere, love connections are at the forefront of most people’s minds.
The best pick-up line is always a simple hello, but some fans might be looking for quips that are a little more relevant to their gameplay. Whether you’re looking to impress a possible duo partner or gently annoy your entire team, this comprehensive list of terrible Overwatch pick-up lines should do the trick.
These lines are sorted by role and hero so you can quickly look up the perfect groan-inducing pun to fit your team’s composition. Remember to be responsible and courteous with your use of pick-up lines.
General
- I may not stay on the payload, but I’ll never leave you.
- This relationship feels like an Assault map—it’ll never end.
- I love you more than pros love King’s Row.
- My SR might not be rising, but my heart rate is.
- I love you so much, I’d spend an entire DPS queue talking to you.
Supports
Ana
- You may not get my Nano Boost, but you can have my heart.
- Age before beauty—at least we know what we’re doing.
Baptiste
- I’ll put an Immortality Field down. You might faint when I show you my abs.
- Let me amplify our love.
Brigitte
- I guess I could give you a kiss to the face instead of a mace to the face.
- Roses are red, violets are blue, I’ll be your shield if you’ll be mine too.
Lúcio
- I’m ready to amp this relationship up.
- You’re sweeter than a bowl of Lúcio-Ohs.
Mercy
- Need a rez? I see I’ve accidentally slain you with my beauty.
- I promise I won’t call the whambulance on you.
- You’ve turned this Valkyrie into a Val-care-ie.
Moira
- Let us create some questionable science together.
- You make my heart bounce wilder than a Damage Orb in a hallway.
Zenyatta
- Embrace tranquility. Then embrace me.
- Our relationship shows no signs of Discord.
Damage
Ashe
- I’d ask B.O.B. to do something, but he’s already stolen my heart.
- You’re hotter than Dynamite.
Bastion
- [Series of beeps] You make my heart flutter like Ganymede’s wings.
Doomfist
- For you, I’ll say chivalry isn’t dead.
- Will you hold my hand? No, not the weaponized one. The other one.
Echo
- No one can Duplicate our love.
- My systems go into overdrive around you.
Genji
- The heart of a man still beats inside me. It belongs to you.
- Even the sharpest blade could not separate us.
Hanzo
- I might not be Cupid, but I can still hit you with an arrow.
Junkrat
- You’re hotter than the Outback and twice as dangerous. I like that.
- My hair might be on fire, but so is my heart.
McCree
- Will you be my huckleberry?
- You know what they say about savin’ horses…
Mei
- You make my Ice Walls come crashing down.
- Sorry for the Blizzard. I just wanted to break the ice.
Pharah
- Let’s take to the skies together. You aren’t afraid of heights, are you?
- I’m glad our romance doesn’t need a boost.
Reaper
- I would probably kill you last.
- Will you be mine, mine, mine?
Soldier
- Your heart? Target acquired.
- I can run through your mind all day and my legs still won’t hurt.
Sombra
- I’d ask for your number, but I already have it. (via Reddit)
- Take me to dinner with this money I… borrowed.
Symmetra
- Want to go into the car wash with me?
- Barriers mean nothing to us.
Torbjörn
- I love you almost as much as I love turrets. Almost.
Tracer
- Are these moves making you dizzy or is it just me?
- I’d Recall just to spend more time with you.
Widowmaker
- I always want to have you in my sights.
- [Sighs] No, I will not say “omelette du fromage” again.
Tanks
D.Va
- I’d let you be my player two, even if you’re a noob.
- I’ll put down my Defense Matrix for you.
Orisa
- I do not have to fortify my heart around you.
- Halt! Come closer to me and get a hug.
Reinhardt
- Will you be my sweethardt this year?
- I’ll put on the Hasselhoff, you bring the wine.
Roadhog
- You’re bacon me nervous.
- I’m so hooked on you.
Sigma
- Gravity always pulls me back to you.
- How do you feel about advanced astrophysics? Because you’re out of this world.
Winston
- You’re the peanut butter to my monkey.
- I never mind hanging around with you.
Wrecking Ball
- [Chirping] He says you’re hot.
Zarya
- I can deadlift you. I hope you’re into that.
- Our love is stronger than my Graviton Surge.