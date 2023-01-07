The 5 best custom game codes in Overwatch 2

If you love Overwatch 2 and haven’t given the Custom Games mode much of a look, here is your sign to try it out.

Custom games in Overwatch 2 range from practical aim training workshops that can help you isolate abilities to master a hero, to fun and meaningless game modes that highlight the true possibility of the workshop in the original Overwatch.

Though the workshop hasn’t yet made its way back into Overwatch 2, years of endless creativity in the original game have left players with several dynamic game modes that completely change the tempo of the traditional game. Most of the codes from Overwatch have transferred well into Overwatch 2.

Though we’ve highlighted some practical custom game modes before, here are a few that are less serious, and will open up a whole new world for players in Overwatch 2.

Roller Coasters

This code is one of the most beautiful and relaxing workshop modes in Overwatch 2. This mode made its way around the community in the original Overwatch as well, and the code still works on maps included in the original game.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Roller Coaster workshop code: 40M5M

Though some of the recent Overwatch 2 map additions haven’t made their way into this game mode, if you never got the chance to play the original game, you can take a leisurely ride through the old maps this way.

The roller coaster custom game code will spawn the player into a certain location on the selected map. From there, several Orisas will spawn on the visible “train tracks” that appear around the map. In order to ride the roller coaster, you will need to hop on Orisa as your mode of transportation.

Once you’ve waited by the side of the track for an Orisa to come around, quickly press the F key to hop on and ride! Your character will sit on top of Orisa, as if riding a horse. You have to be quick in order to hop on, since the Orisas will not stop for you even if you’ve been patiently waiting on the side of the tracks.

You can also easily fall off of Orisa, so the best way to enjoy this game mode is to take your hands off the keyboard and enjoy. You can fire your abilities off into the distance if you’d like, but they won’t have any effect besides maybe breaking some guard rails.

This game mode is extremely relaxing. The Orisas will never stop going around and around, so you can stay on the roller coaster as long as you’d like. If you are someone who enjoys the art and design of the Overwatch 2 maps, this code is great because several of the roller coasters take you outside of the original playable boundaries of the map.

On Horizon Lunar Colony, for example, the roller coaster tracks actually take you outside of the spaceship. Be extra careful to not fall off of Orisa during these out-of-bounds sections!

Streamers such as Eskay have sometimes hopped into the roller coaster custom game mode while in queue. It gives a bit of a visual interest and keeps you in the game without needing to be active in a deathmatch or skirmish.

Ashe Roulette

If you’re looking for a game mode to play with friends that quite literally takes no skill and barely any effort, but will still incite lots of laughs, look no further than Ashe Roulette.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe Roulette code: F2YS6

Ashe Roulette is a play on Russian Roulette. Since it is a game of chance, and you can’t control or predict when you’re going to die.

Everyone spawns in as Ashe, and you can’t pick any other hero for this game. Each player spawns in a dedicated spot which they can’t move from. One by one, each person goes around the circle and says Ashe’s “hello” voiceline. The players take turns and go in the designated order of the circle.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ashe as a character or are new to Overwatch 2, she is known as one of the characters with some of the best voice acting in the game. Her voice lines are iconic and colorful, which really makes playing her a joy.

One of her most famous voice lines is her classic “Hey!” voice line, which is what is played when selecting “hello” on the communication wheel. Well, most of the time. Most heroes have more than one version of them saying hello, which helps to mix up communication and make each character more dynamic.

But Ashe’s singular “Hey!” is so perfect, in fact, that Ashe Roulette seeks to eliminate any Ashe player that instead says “Hello,” or “How’s it goin’” instead.

Each player who says “Hey!” when they press “hello” on the communication wheel gets to stay alive. But if someone says “Hello,” or “How’s it goin’”, the other players are free to shoot at them.

Basically, if you don’t say “Hey!”, you die. And there’s no way of controlling it. If you’re a big Ashe fan, this might be a fun game mode for you to try out.

Parkour Challenges

Parkour has been a huge part of Overwatch’s custom game culture for years. With the original game’s extensive workshop capabilities, players are free to let their imagination run wild with all of the possibilities in the game.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A unique aspect of Overwatch 2 is that from hero to hero, not only do abilities and weapons change, but also the physique of the character as a whole. Even tank characters, despite being large, don’t have a lot in common in terms of their physical structure or movement capabilities.

Due to these unique traits and also the incredible hidden designs in Overwatch 2’s maps, doing “parkour” across the various landscapes opens up an entirely new way to have fun with the game.

In a parkour challenge, you will spawn in as a certain hero, and you usually can’t change it (some challenges allow you to unlock new heroes as you progress through them). From there, there will be clear directions either outlining a path, or sometimes, in lava-style challenges, there will be bubbles of “lava” that indicate where to go.

Your job is to traverse the area and carve out a path with the limited movement and surfaces available to you. Some of these challenges are extremely difficult and take hours to master. You might be within inches of clearing a goal point when the lava kills you and you have to start all over.

Certain parkour challenges highlight certain heroes’ specific abilties, like Brigitte’s Shield Bash, which flings her over large distances, and Cassidy’s roll, which also allows him to cover a lot of ground very quickly.

Here are two Overwatch 2 lava parkour codes to get you started.

Lava Parkour – Castillo: BJEPK

Lava Parkour – Route 66: 700ST

Kill to Grow

Kill to Grow is a fun game mode to play with friends. Maybe you don’t have ten people to fill up a traditional custom game lobby but still want to do something fun? Give Kill to Grow a shot.

The basic idea is exactly what the title of the mode is. With every kill you get on an enemy, your own character model grows in size. This game mode was very popular after Blizzard introduced changing hero model size as a variable in the workshop settings.

Kill to Grow code: RONRY

The larger your model is, the slower they move and the more HP they have. Therefore, as you grow, it’s harder to get kills, but easier to stay alive. Small characters are very squishy, but are extremely fast, allowing them to avoid most projectiles easily.

There is also a “safe zone” that only small characters will be able to access, to stay away from the mid-size and large heroes. This mode gets pretty hilarious when there are several smaller players ganging up on one large hero who has so much HP they can’t be taken down.

It is important to note that since the workshop mode hasn’t been available since the release of Overwatch 2 last October, some parts of Kill to Grow aren’t working as intended. The creator left this note on the code:

“After the release of Overwatch 2, some of the mode’s functionality does not work (Emote = exp, Old Gods, Treasure Hunt, Quests, and much more). Also, the hero balance became completely broken. Unfortunately, since the Workshop is currently unavailable, I can’t fix it. Please be patient until the Workshop becomes available again.”

Though Kill to Grow may not be as balanced as before, it might still be worth a shot.

Trouble in Talon Town

If you were used to playing Mafia with your friends before COVID hit and never felt like you could get your crime spree going since then, or if Among Us has gotten stale recently, you might want to give Trouble in Talon Town, or TTT, a shot.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Trouble in Talon Town code: R714Z

Trouble in Talon Town is a game mode where everyone in the lobby spawns in as Cassidy. Each player is assigned a role, much like in Mafia or Among Us, and the job of the other players is to figure out which player(s) have the “Bad” or evil roles.

One player is designated as the “Hero,” and can check the roles of dead players and nominate who they think the evil players are. The goal of the “Bad” players is, as expected, to kill everyone else.

Normally, once one Cassidy starts shooting, everyone else on the map rushes to see who started it, and why. Things can go from completely calm to very messy with the click of a mouse button.

Trouble in Talon Town also includes several additional gameplay elements like a shop where you can buy buffs for your character and debuffs for enemies. But, like any game of Mafia or Among Us, to succeed you have to lie about your role and your motives.

TTT should still work in Overwatch 2, but this game mode has been around for a long time so it’s possible there may be some glitches that also can’t be fixed until the workshop comes back online.