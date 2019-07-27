This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Team United Kingdom has revealed the final 12 Overwatch players who will be competing to represent the country at BlizzCon 2019 for the Overwatch World Cup. There are about three more months until the big event, but teams are already being locked in and confirmed.

These 12 players were chosen by the Team U.K. coaching staff after two phases of trials in which several players were considered. Due to the 2-2-2 role lock that’s come into effect, however, only six players will be needed for the team.

Team UK Overwatch on Twitter We have our lions!🦁 After two phases of trials and going through a broad selection of UK talent. We finally have 🛡️4 Tanks, ⚔️4 DPS and💉4 Supports that are part of our final selection process as to who will be our 7Lions for Blizzcon. Who do you want to see make the cut?

The final 12 is made up of a plethora of great Overwatch League and Overwatch Contenders talent. The final four British DPS players available for selection are Philadelphia Fusion’s Finley “Kyb” Adisi, Eternal Academy’s Div “Zeal” Valobobhai, XL2 Academy’s Kai “KSP” Collins, and Triumph Gaming’s “Lynnnnx”.

Some other notable names in the final 12 are Boston Uprising’s Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth, Philadelphia Fusion’s support Isaac “Boombox” Charles, Atlanta Reign’s Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway, and Paris Eternal’s Harrison “Kruise” Pond.

Last year, the U.K. battled to a fourth-place finish after taking down a stacked American squad in the quarterfinals, stunning the Overwatch community. They also almost beat the Canadian roster in the third-place match but lost in the series-deciding game.

Team U.K. will try to capture gold when the World Cup begins on Friday, Nov. 2.