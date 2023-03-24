Prime Gaming is giving Overwatch 2 players a chance to score a classic Junkrat skin

The new monetization model for Overwatch 2 has stirred much debate among both new and seasoned players, as skins and other cosmetics are now more expensive to obtain after the shift to a free-to-play model.

However, both Blizzard and other outside entities have been working to give players more opportunities to deck out their favorite heroes in style for free.

For the next few weeks, Prime Gaming is offering a great deal on one of the game’s most popular and whimsical skins—Circus Junkrat.

Circus Junkrat is an Epic-level skin and a fan favorite at that. The skin features a clown-faced Junkrat clad in full makeup, dressed in bright colors, highlighted by magenta and teal accents. He looks like a terrifying circus clown, toned slightly down by the fun color scheme.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This skin has been a popular choice since its release in 2019, and though for experienced Overwatch veterans it isn’t a new addition, for new players the chance to get this classic skin is an exciting one. Make sure you don’t miss it because this skin is actually ridiculously easy to get.

And while other Prime Gaming drops have been smaller items, like weapon charms or souvenirs, this chance to get an Epic skin is a great deal.

Certain Overwatch 2 cosmetics have already been made available through Prime Gaming, one of the benefits of connecting your Amazon Prime account to your Blizzard account. Many of these cosmetics are also available when you connect Prime Gaming to your Twitch account.

Several skins, like the Sukajan Kiriko skin, for example, have only been obtainable through Twitch drops. If your Prime account is connected to your Twitch account, you can get extra cosmetic items during promotional periods when you watch certain Overwatch 2 streams. These skins won’t come back or be obtainable any other way.

But for Circus Junkrat, you don’t even need to keep that Overwatch 2 stream on in the background while you grind out your ranked games. All you need to do is log in and connect your Prime Gaming account to your Blizzard account.

When you log in and connect your Blizzard account, the Circus Junkrat skin will be available in your Hero Gallery in Overwatch 2. This promotion is only available until Friday, April 21, so make sure to take a quick break during your competitive queue to quickly connect your Prime Gaming account before then!