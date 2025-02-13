Overwatch 2 players think new hero looks too similar to an OG one, so they fixed her face 

This year’s Overwatch 2 spotlight revealed the concept art of new heroes currently in development, and fans of the game have already taken it upon themselves to make one look more unique.

During the spotlight, the developers shared concept art of Freja, a former search and rescue operative who has taken up bounty hunting. While her kit is certainly exciting, fans couldn’t help but notice that her face is covered in heavy makeup, making her look similar to fan-favorite OW2 character Widowmaker.

The character’s design ruffled some feathers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Thankfully, one player posted an edit of the concept art on Reddit showcasing what the character looks like with original makeup meant to compliment her design. The poster removed the character’s dark lipstick, heavy eyeshadow, and blush in exchange for some blue eyeshadow and more neutral tones that highlight the character’s aesthetic.

“I honestly feel like this edit feels more like a standard Overwatch character than the original,” one player commented after viewing the change. The edit even keeps Freja’s signature face tattoo, which works perfectly with her new blue makeup.

The editor didn’t just stop at Freja’s makeup, as they also wanted to bulk her up a bit to suit her bounty hunter lifestyle and differentiate her from Widowmaker’s body type. In the lore of OW2, Widowmaker was a ballet dancer who was tested on by an evil organization called Talon, who slowed down her heart rate to make her a better sniper. Since she is typically sedentary while sniping and given her dancing background, it makes sense that Widowmaker has a smaller frame. On the flip side, fans think Freja should probably have a bit more muscle since she is constantly hunting down and fighting her targets.

This user shared their immediate response to seeing Freja’s concept by commenting, “I’m DEAD serious when I saw her and immediately thought she was a Widow skin. When I learned she was actually the next hero, I felt fairly disappointed.” Unfortunately, it looks like Freja has a similar body type to Widowmaker, which fans think is confusing and disappointing.

Do you see a resemblance? Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

On top of her full coverage beat, fans in the thread also pointed out that her outfit might be a little too revealing for someone who hails from a colder climate. Freja is wearing a bodysuit to protect her from the cold, but unsurprisingly there is some skin showing around her chest and thighs. “Her outfit is questionable, since she apparently comes from a colder climate,” one user noted after looking at the difference between the official concept art and the edit.

While other games have certainly made characters that aren’t dressed for their respective climates (think Ashe from League of Legends), I can’t help but point out Mei’s fantastic base design in OW. Since Mei had to hike out of an abandoned base in Antarctica, her design features some heavy-duty jackets and gloves. Freja may not be traveling to Antarctica, fans still think it would be cool if her design was covered up these exposed areas.

While the revamped concept art certainly garnered immense support from the community, it’s most likely too little, too late. Freja is already headed to the game via a free-trial weekend sometime during season 15 before she fully releases in season 16. Since she already has a full in-game model, the developers are unlikely to implement sweeping changes to her design.

