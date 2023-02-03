Overwatch 2 players shocked to remember powerful Torbjörn mechanic everyone forgot about after his rework

Overwatch 2’s Torbjörn players have been reminded of an extremely useful turret tactic basically everyone had forgotten about, and there’s every chance it takes the Damage hero to another level in the season three meta.

One helpful OW2 gamer shared a Torbjörn refresher course on Reddit on Feb. 2, reminding the Blizzard shooter’s community how to use his ability to its fullest potential: If you are playing the Swedish hero, your turrets will “will change to the target you are shooting at.”

The turret usually shoots at the closest enemy but will swap depending on what hero you’re shooting, meaning you can target the hero’s enemy tanks are blocking.

After the Feb. 2 post, the OW2 community admitted their collective minds had been blown.

Torbjörn’s Deploy Turret has seen numerous changes since the early days of OW1, and this feature seems to have slipped through the cracks; a surprising amount of players had no idea this was a gameplay feature.

One player admitted they “didn’t even know that after 2.5k hours of playing this game,” proving you can still learn something new in OW2 even with years of experience. Another OW2 player said, “That explains why the turret will sometimes target me from afar when there’s a goddam ‘Hog right near its face.” It seemed most players were “hoping it’s new.”

Torbjörn has seen a series of patches in his lifetime, with most being small changes to the damage his ultimate or Rivet Gun deals. Players suggested this turret feature has been around since the massive 2018 Torbjörn rework, which saw a complete ultimate overhaul and changes to where he could place his iconic turret. But there’s nothing to confirm that from Blizzard’s blog notes.

With this feature being only discovered recently and a bucket of Season 3 changes coming soon, Torbjörn may have another chance to break into the OW2 meta.