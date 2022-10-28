Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One

The changes are supposed to go into effect Nov. 15.

Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field.

Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.

Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.va, and Kiriko are all set to receive nerfs in the coming weeks. According to Blizzard’s post, the changes will come on November 15. Those plans aren’t set in stone because the devs left open some amount of flexibility in its post, however.

“Should that plan change, we will be sure to update you here,” the post said.

One notable omission from the list of hero nerfs was Sojourn, which is among one of the most-played DPS heroes among the top players in the game. Out of the top 20 ranked DPS players on American servers, 16 have Sojourn as their most-played hero, and all 20 have Sojourn as one of their top three most-played heroes.

All upcoming Overwatch 2 hero balance changes

Sombra

Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds

Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect

Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25 percent

Genji

Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya

Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds

Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

D.va

Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Kiriko