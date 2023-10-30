Overwatch 2 heroes get new choreographed dance emotes in upcoming Le Sserafim collab

Blizzard revealed the contents of Overwatch 2’s collaboration with Le Sserafim today, and along with new skins, a group of heroes will also learn how to dance like the K-pop group.

In a post to social media, Blizzard announced today that along with a handful of new skins coming to the game, five of its heroes would be getting new dance emotes, and a one-minute video makes it clear that the crew of ladies getting Le Sserafim-inspired skins will also be learning a little bit of the K-pop group’s dance routine as well.

Thanks to some help from the video editing skills of the Overwatch new aggregator OW Cavalry on Twitter, we now have a convenient nine-second loop of Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer doing the dance emote in sync. As OW Cavalry aptly pointed out when posting the video, the emote seems to be following the choreography from Le Sserafim’s ANTIFRAGILE music video, which premiered one year ago.

It’s unclear exactly how players will be able to get their hands on these emotes, but one would expect that they will either be earnable through a limited-time event challenge or they’ll be a part of a Le Sserafim bundle that includes a Legendary skin for the five heroes in the shop. More than likely it will be the latter, but we won’t know for sure until the event starts on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

This isn’t the first time Blizzard has put some cross-hero choreography into OW2. The original dancing kings of Overwatch, Junkrat and Roadhog, both received robot-style dance moves when Blizzard put a pair of robo skins in the shop that depicted each character.

