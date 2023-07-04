Overwatch 2 devs kill hope for more PvE story missions in 2023

Overwatch 2 is not getting any further PvE story missions in 2023’s upcoming seasons, the developers have confirmed this week, meaning players won’t see more story content until 2024 at the earliest.

To put it quite plainly, the 2023 season hasn’t been the best or most rewarding year for Overwatch players, especially with Blizzard initially scrapping and then later tweaking how PvE was introduced to the hero shooter sequel. And, thanks to a tell-all from the devs on Emongg’s Twitch stream on July 2, the bad news keeps coming.

During the stream, Jared Nauss, Overwatch 2’s executive producer, revealed there are no plans for any more PvE missions in the next few seasons.

This means any further content won’t drop until 2024, he added.

Nauss continued: “It is very much like trying to find that balance between getting them in front of players quickly because we love story stuff and giving ourselves enough time to make changes or add features to make it more compelling.”

By spreading out story missions, he explained, Blizzard believes it will have enough time to fix any issues players have with the first PvE offerings and respond to feedback.

On top of that, the Overwatch devs also want to “give players something to look forward to” instead of simply experiencing back-to-back missions.

While this isn’t the most satisfying answer for many fans, especially for those who love the PvE content and were hoping to see more of it in Overwatch 2‘s upcoming seasons, this gap will hopefully give the devs enough time to fix the bugs and issues we’re experiencing with the PvE content, and hopefully, it’s pricing too.

For now, we’ll have to make do with a few rounds of Flashpoint.

