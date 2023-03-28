New Overwatch 2 skins for Sojourn and Tracer will have your enemies seeing double

Overwatch 2’s in-game cosmetic shop had its weekly reset today, and with it, Blizzard introduced a few new Legendary skins, including two matching outfits for the DPS heroes Tracer and Sojourn.

Purchasable as a 2,500-coin “Antarctic” bundle, the pair of skins are primarily white and gray to match the snow players find in the game’s frigid maps. The theme of the skins goes along with the game’s newest map, which was introduced in February at the start of season three—Antarctic Peninsula. The frozen control point map includes the location of Mei’s “Rise and Shine” cinematic that debuted in the fall of 2017.

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

To accent the mostly white skins, each hero has some orange accents on various parts of their outfits, and as one would expect from a winter-themed skin, each hero is bundled up for warmth.

The skins are one of two new bundles that were introduced by Blizzard today. The other bundle includes a new Legendary Empress Mei skin that turns the Chinese climatologist into a modern take on traditional Chinese royalty from centuries past. Mei’s bundle includes three other golden themed cosmetics and costs 2,000 Overwatch coins.

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

The new Sojourn skin in particular is a much-needed addition to her portion of the hero gallery. As one of the characters added with Overwatch 2, Sojourn is lacking in cosmetics relative to heroes like Tracer that have been in the game since its 2016 launch.

Both of Overwatch 2’s new bundles are a part of the new weekly rotation, meaning that players will have about a week to shell out the appropriate amount of coins before these skins get put back in the vault for an undetermined amount of time.