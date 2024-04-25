Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2 hero.
How to fix voice chat error 1002 in Overwatch 2

Voice chat is the lifeblood of competitive Overwatch 2, we can't have an error take that away.
Using the voice chat in Overwatch 2 is usually the most effective way to communicate with your teammates. However, this feature might become inaccessible when the voice chat error -1002 occurs in Overwatch 2.

If you’re like me and mostly play Overwatch 2 with your friends while using third party programs for voice communications, you might not have been familiar with the voice chat error -1002. However when this error occurs, it lets you know with a warning that reads “Voice Chat Error [-1002] You have been removed from voice chat. If this problem persists, please check your audio devices and your networking setup.”

How do you fix the voice chat error [-1002] in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 hero Lifeweaver posing for the camera.
Let’s get you back on the mic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The most effective way to fix the voice chat error 1002 in Overwatch 2 is by turning off IPv6 in your network settings. Navigate to your Network Connections and right click on your active network device to choose Properties. Uncheck IPv6 here and save changes.

If Overwatch 2’s voice chat is still not working after applying the fix above, then you can move onto the following alternatives.

  • Restart your gaming device when the voice chat error -1002 occurs.
  • Leave and join your Overwatch 2 party again.
  • Update your audio drivers.
  • Reinstall Overwatch 2.

These alternative methods should work as temporary fixes for the voice chat 1002 error in Overwatch 2. In most cases, this error should resolve itself after a couple of restarts and remain under the radar for a while. When it eventually comes back, you’ll need to apply the working fix for yourself.

If you’re on PlayStation or Xbox, you may also want to check your controller’s battery and microphone connectivity since this error can pop up when your console starts losing its connection to your microphone.

While this voice chat error is easy to get rid of in most cases, others like the ‘player already changing groups’ error in Overwatch 2 can prevent you from joining squads altogether. Luckily, most Overwatch 2 errors resolve themselves over time since Blizzard deploys hotfixes that solve them for good.

