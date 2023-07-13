‘Horrendous’ Overwatch 2 engine issues are spoiling all the Summer Games fun

Overwatch 2’s Summer Games have rolled out this week with a serious fault involving a crucial gameplay mechanic. The addition of the Winston Beach Volleyball and Lúcioball Remix modes have brought new elements to the Overwatch landscape, but they’ve mainly just shone a spotlight on how bad the title’s physics really are.

Players first noticed severe problems when controlling the oversized ball in Lúcioball today, with many reporting the older mode has hit a snag in its re-release.

Following their discovery, a host of Overwatch 2 players gathered on Reddit on June 12 to determine just how badly the issues are impacting Lúcioball—and if Winston’s Beach Volley Ball was caught in the buggy crossfire.

The key issue, players discovered, is that Lucio’s primary fire is meant to send the mode’s ball flying forward in the mode, but in 2023’s re-release it struggles to even get off the ground, let alone roll around after being struck.

On top of that, other players have reported even more gamebreaking glitches where the ball would simply fall through the floor while playing.

The fans think there’s one thing to blame: Blizzard’s developers arbitrarily changed Overwatch 2’s physics as it transitioned from the first title into the sequel. While there’s every chance some fans are simply bad at the mode—with many admitting as much—it does seem like Lúcioball has been hit by a bout of buggy mechanics.

Lúcioball has been affected, but Winston’s Volleyball has fewer problems.

In fact, Overwatch 2 players seem to have “a blast” playing the hero shooter’s attempt at a volleyball simulator. And, even better, collections of gamers never saw any gameplay issues and enjoyed the experience.

Whether it’s just a mode-specific problem is yet to be determined. The event is here for a bit too, until July 25, so maybe just stick to Winston’s working mode, for now.

About the author