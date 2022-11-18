Best Lucio crosshair in Overwatch 2

In the few months that Overwatch 2 has been out, Lucio has reigned supreme as one of the most popular heroes in the game. Whether this is because of how strong Lucio is or his recognition from the original Overwatch is irrelevant. The fact of the matter is that Lucio dominates the healing hero picks so far in the new shooter. But all of the players using Lucio might need some help in key areas, like designing a perfect crosshair for him.

Lucio’s crosshair in Overwatch 2

Lucio’s crosshair can be tricky to design. The healer has quite a large radius for his attacks and healing capabilities. As such, players want to ensure they have a crosshair that helps them see where their healing will go. That’s why we think the best reticle type for Lucio is the circle; this gives players a wide range when aiming while not obstructing their screen.

The exact values for the specific Lucio crosshair in Overwatch 2 are viewable below.

Type : Circle

: Circle Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Player preference, but something bright is recommended

: Player preference, but something bright is recommended Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 4

: 4 Center Gap : 25

: 25 Opacity : 100 percent

: 100 percent Outline Opacity : 0 percent

: 0 percent Dot Size : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity : 0 percent

: 0 percent Scale with Resolution: On

These crosshair values give players a decently-sized circle with a smaller center dot. This gives players a solid idea of where their healing will go but they also have the opportunity to hone in on a target using the small dot.

If players want to practice with Lucio using this crosshair, they should hop into an aim training course. We’ve previously recommended a few of the best ones you can find in Overwatch 2.

Using these courses will allow players to get used to the crosshair and help them master Lucio’s abilities and mechanics. Players could also make adjustments to the crosshair if they feel it’s needed for their play style.