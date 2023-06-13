When do the Summer Games start in Overwatch 2? Release date and time

Summer Games is a seasonal event in the Overwatch franchise that celebrates summer, but mostly it’s the event of Lúcioball. This year, the event is happening in July and with the addition of the Winston’s Beach Volleyball game mode.

Last year, Blizzard replaced Summer Games with the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event in August 2022. That event marked the end of loot boxes in Overwatch 2 and brought back cosmetic items from all past seasons.

This will be the first Summer Games in Overwatch 2 and the sixth in the franchise. In this article, I will give you all the information you need to know about OW Summer Games 2023.

Overwatch Summer Games release date and time

Summer Games will start on July 11. Events are normally released at 12pm CT and typically last around 20 days, ending at the end of July or the start of August. I would expect that to be the case here as well.

What are the Summer Games in Overwatch?

Summer Games bring summer-themed skins, challenges, and two game modes: Lúcioball and Winston’s Beach Volleyball.

This Summer Games edition will introduce a new Summer Mercy skin, new challenges that will reward a new skin with tropical vibes for Doomfist, and up to 50,000 Battle Pass XP.

The fan-favorite Lúcioball game mode is back with a three-vs-three sports game. This mode is very similar to Rocket League where two teams full of Lúcios have to score goals with giant soccer balls. The team who scores three goals first wins.

There is a new game mode this year with Winston’s Beach Volleyball. It follows the same logic as Lúcioball, but instead of soccer, it’s volleyball.

“You’ll run, jump, and spike a giant volleyball toward your opponents,” according to Blizzard.

I imagine this should make for lots of fun for all OW2 players who want a little bit of a break from the ranked grind.

